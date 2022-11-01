Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group entity, JAHEZIYA, a single-stop service provider for defence solutions and emergency response services, and Enekom, a Turkish company leading in rail technology, research, development and engineering, today signed a partnership to expand railway solutions and technology in the region.

As per the agreement, JAHEZIYA will be Enekom’s exclusive distributor of the patented RailAcoustic® Sensors in the GCC to enhance railway security.

As the UAE continues development in the railway industry, JAHEZIYA’s current portfolio is uniquely positioned to benefit this strategic sector through fire rescue training and services, health & safety training and specialized training services, as well as new innovative products specific to the railway industry.

The partnership was announced during ADIPEC, an exhibition in which the world’s energy ecosystem will come together to explore market trends, source solutions and conduct business across the industry’s full value chain, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 31 October to 3 November.

Speaking on the occasion, JAHEZIYA CEO Talal Al Hashmi said: “We are keen to leverage this opportunity with Enekom to provide enhanced railway security to the UAE, contributing significant in-country value and furthering technological integration within the railway sector. In line with our ongoing efforts to secure EDGE as a leading provider of emergency services and to ensure optimal safety options, this collaboration between JAHEZIYA and Enekom will enable growth and offer the opportunity to reinforce rail technology and safety services in the GCC.”

Haluk Gokmen, Enekom Founder and CEO, said: “We look forward to our partnership with JAHEZIYA as an opportunity to strengthen our impact in the region’s railway capabilities and are proud to be extending our presence in the UAE. By driving sector growth both locally and beyond, our partnership ensures that the UAE receives the best options in railway technological possibilities.”

JAHEZIYA is the region’s leading provider of emergency firefighting and rescue services, comprehensive military training and training solutions, systems engineering and technical project management services, inclusive of systems integration.

JAHEZIYA is part of the Trading & Mission Support cluster at EDGE, an advanced training and technology group for defence and beyond, which ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

About JAHEZIYA

JAHEZIYA is a leading regional single-stop service provider of emergency response services and defence solutions, including systems engineering integration, training solutions and technical project management. As a mission-focused, multidisciplinary organisation, JAHEZIYA addresses dynamic defence and emergency service sector requirements by leveraging shared technical capabilities through premier training, consultancy, and systems.

Established in 2012, JAHEZIYA today unites the complementary capabilities of three distinct Mission Support entities within EDGE Group. Using comprehensive training and knowledge solutions, industrial, aviation and maritime firefighting and rescue services, as well as vocational and professional development training for defence, emergency response, and crisis and disaster management, JAHEZIYA plays a key role in building and strengthening the national capabilities of the UAE to protect life, property, and the environment.

For more information, visit www.jaheziya.ae