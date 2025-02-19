Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has unveiled five cutting-edge land platforms at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 17 to 21 February. These include three new variants of NIMR’s AJBAN MK2, MILREM’s HAVOC 8x8 Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV), and AL JASOOR’s upgraded RABDAN 8x8 Recovery Vehicle.

Khaled Al Zaabi, President – Platforms & Systems, EDGE, said: “As we continue to expand our land systems portfolio, EDGE is delivering advanced, globally competitive solutions that address the full spectrum of operational requirements – manned and unmanned. Through NIMR, MILREM ROBOTICS, and AL JASOOR, we are strengthening our capabilities with cutting-edge platforms that enhance mobility, survivability, and mission effectiveness. By investing in innovation and scalable technologies, we are positioning EDGE as a leader in next-generation land systems, ensuring our solutions remain at the forefront of modern warfare and meet the evolving demands of global defence forces.”

NIMR has unveiled three new multi-role armoured vehicle variants in the AJBAN series, each designed for mission-specific versatility. These new AJBANs belong to a growing family of vehicles that share a common platform and subsystems, enhancing scalability and offering users multiple options. This approach ensures an optimised logistical footprint, making the vehicles easier to support and maintain.

With expanded crew capacity, the MK2 AJBAN 452A accommodates up to eleven personnel, making it ideal as an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), Observation, Ambulance, or Internal Security vehicle. The AJBAN 432AU is a versatile, blast-protected light tactical logistics and utility vehicle with an upgraded three-crew capacity, specifically developed to accommodate a mortar system. Optimised for command, control, and communication integration, it features scalable heavy-duty axles with multiple axle options.

Built on a proven NIMR chassis, the AJBAN 441AE is a robust five-crew platform designed for logistics and mortar carrier operations. Engineered for operational support, it features a longer wheelbase and a modular internal layout, allowing seamless adaptation for cargo transport, shelters, and mortar carrier configurations. Additionally, both the AJBAN 432AU and 441AE can carry a shelter, further enhancing their versatility.

MILREM ROBOTICS, the world’s leading robotics and autonomous systems developer in which EDGE holds a majority stake, has launched the HAVOC 8x8 Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV), marking a major advancement in hybrid unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) technology. Designed for high-speed manoeuvrability and extended-range force projection, HAVOC is engineered to enhance battlefield agility while integrating large-calibre weaponry for superior lethality. Powered by a hybrid-electric powertrain, HAVOC operates near-silently for enhanced stealth and adaptability. Weighing significantly less than manned 8x8 vehicles, it delivers superior off-road performance, instantaneous torque delivery, and pivot steering for optimal mobility in rugged and urban terrains.

AL JASOOR, a joint venture between EDGE and Otokar, has launched the upgraded RABDAN Recovery, a high-performance 8x8 armoured recovery vehicle designed for rapid battlefield operations. Powered by a 720 HP engine, it offers exceptional mobility and high ballistic and mine protection to ensure crew safety during recovery missions.

Equipped with a hydraulic winch, dozer blade, and long-reach crane, the RABDAN Recovery can lift, transport, and position turret systems, power packs, and protection kits with precision. Its independent suspension and all-axle steering enhance agility, while integrated stabilisers ensure operational stability, making it a mission-critical asset for battlefield support.

IDEX visitors can explore EDGE’s portfolio at stand C20 in Hall 5 and outdoor stand CP-270 from 17 to 21 February.

