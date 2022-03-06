Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: EDGE entity AL JASOOR, the UAE’s armoured vehicle specialist, unveiled a new variant of its Rabdan 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) – the Rabdan ambulance – on the first day of the World Defense Show held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The new configuration is uniquely designed to provide off-road mobility and mine-resistant, ambush protected (MRAP)-level protection to military medics on ambulatory missions in high-threat environments.

Dr. Jasem Al Zaabi, Acting CEO, AL JASOOR, said: “The Rabdan ambulance vehicle combines best-in-class off-road mobility with a life-saving crew protection system for urgent medical care in landscapes that are too rugged for regular ambulances. Like the Rabdan 8x8, its innovative design protects passengers on operations in high-risk environments.

Featuring high commonality with the Rabdan 8x8 platform, the ambulance variant drives down cost for our clients, meets modern warfare requirements, and optimises value for all operational requirements.”

The Rabdan 8x8 ambulance provides urgent evacuation capabilities while shielding patients and medics with optimal protection against enemy fire, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and other battlefield threats. An impressive powerpack and military-grade driveline mean that this vehicle can keep up with forward formations, even in the harshest terrain.

Alongside a design that protects crew and patients from the deadliest threats, the Rabdan ambulance features an elevated roof and a large internal volume configured with extensive medical equipment. With room for medics to manoeuvre, the vehicle has a carrying capacity of up to nine personnel, including medics and patients.

AL JASOOR is part of the Platforms and Systems cluster at EDGE, an advanced technology company that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

