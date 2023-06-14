Edge Holding Developments Co Has Signed Agreement Contract With Accor International, which Specializes In Hotel & Tourism Management, Sofitel Oia Towers Hotel Contract's In New Administrative Capital At Downtown Area.



It's Five Stars Hotel By Directly View On Green River, Al-Massa Hotel, Bin Zayed Axis & Iconic Tower.



The New Hotel Will Be Opened In Oia Towers Project By last floors Located Of Western Tower "Oia Twin Towers Project", With Capacity 480 Rooms & Hotel Apartments, To Be Opened In 2026.



The Hotel Will Offer Many Services Including: Spa, Housekeeping, Laundry, Park Spaces, Lobby, Front Desk, Lounge Bar, Branded Residences Amenities, Ballrooms, Pre-function Areas, Meeting Rooms, Banquet Sales Office, Business Center & Mice Ancillary Areas, All-day Dining Buffet, Pool Bar & Grill, Specialty Restaurant, Specialty Bar, Interior Areas At Exterior Pools and Kids Club.



Edge Holding Developments Co Engineer Hazem Al-Sharif, Directors Board Chairman, Expressed His Happiness For This Agreement With one of Best Brands In Hotels Construction & Management Field , Explaining That Attracting Most Important International Brands for Their Projects Is In Order to Improve Investment Return

For All Their Customers Who Have Purchased In Company's Projects.



He Added: Today We present Successful Partnership Relationship With One Of Most Important Operating Companies Around World, Which Is Accor Hotel Management Company, Which Owns Most Popular Brands Management In Tourism & Hotels Field, Such As Raffles, Fairmont, & Sofitel.



Edge Chose Best Brand From Its Family, Which Is Five Star Sofitel, To Be Hotel Inside Oia Towers By Administrative Capital, To Be First Project Which Will Contain World Class Hotel With International Specifications For More Than 200 Hotel Rooms, Between Suites & Double Rooms, Rooms High Quality Level, As Well As Nearly 300 Hotel Apartment That Is Served & Managed By Accor International Under Brand Name Sofitel.



Al-Sharif Stressed That This Indicates Strength of Edge Holding Developments Co In Financial Solvency Terms To Implement Such Difficult Project, Which Needs More Complex & Engineering Details That Serve Customers In Quality Terms of Final Product Also Implementation At Highest International Quality Standards Under Technical Office Supervision Through Accor International contracting With Them.



In Same Context, Al-Sharif Confirmed That Sofitel Hotel & Resort Affiliated With Accor Co, Which Has Great Experience At Hotel Management Field In Worldwide, Was Chosen Because The Most Luxurious & Highest Hotel For Accor, Which Has 120 Branches In 49 Different Countries, Stressing That This Contract Also Reflects Finances Solvency Strength For company Also Its First Foremost Interest Is Quality & Continuity.



In The End, Al-Sharif Confirmed That This Signature is Expression of company's success extent In International Requirements & Specifications achieving Within Project & Its Implementation Suitability For Giant Project Has All This Details, Through Best Group Consultants Around World.

Especially Interior Design Consultant, Who Carries French Flavor Within Building Corners While Preserving Mixture Between French Style & Egyptian Nature, For Sofitel Brand, To Be Hotel With Contemporary French-Egyptian Specifications That Achieve Required Architectural Harmony.



The Company Has Also Made Best Effort In Separating Different Needs & Activities Within Tower To Achieve Best Operation & Management Of All commercial, Administrative, Hotel & Residential Activities In Professional Manner By Increasing Movement Paths, Different Elevators & Different Entrances, As If It Is Cluster Network That Works Simultaneously & Is Controlled By Best Electromechanical Systems.



Edge Holding Developments Co Is Always Keen To Diversify Its Investment Portfolio By Making & Implementing Non Saleable Hotel In Order To Stimulate Tourism in New Administrative Capital, Attract More Visitors Around World, Also Achieve kind Of Economic & Tourism Boom, Especially Its Clients Who Have Purchased Commercial Units, As Edge Holding Developments Co Will Achieve For Them More Occupancy & Daily Traffic, As Well As Attracting International Brands Serving Hotel& Hotel Apartment Visitors.



The Oia Towers Mall, New Administrative Capital, Is One Of Important Projects That Made Major Shift In Investment Real Estate Projects At World.

It's Developed By Edge Holding Developments Co, Which Designed It In Sophisticated Manner Full Many Sophistication and luxury.

The Mall Is Your Way To Success & Oia Towers Mall Enjoys With Its Strategic Location At Heart of New Administrative Capital, It's Close To Its Most Important Landmarks & Its Most Famous Neighborhoods, & It Was Built On Huge Area That Accommodates Various Services & Stunning Views, & It Also Contains Different Units With Areas Variety, As Oia Towers Mall, New Administrative Capital, Is Located In Most Vital Location In New Administrative District Is Located In Heart Of Down Town Area, Specifically In MU19.

The Area Is One Of Most Important Areas By Capital That Enjoys High Density, & Is Close To Many Of Capital’s Landmarks, In Addition To Its Proximity To Main Roads & & Axes.

The Oia Towers Project Is Hotel, Commercial, Administrative, & Medical Project On Area Of 12,900 Thousand Meters Of 22,000 Thousand Square Meters As Total project Area, Which Consists Of Two Connected Towers & Each Tower Consists 24 Floors Plus Ground Floor, In Addition To 5 Underground Floors, & The Commercial Area In Project Is Managed By Tivoli Dome, Largest Commercial Area Management Company In World, Which It Adds Value & Investment Return To Commercial Units Of Project, Winning Award For "The Largest Restaurant Complex In World" By Guinness World Records.



The Project Was Designed By YBA Engineering Consultants, To engineering works design For “Oia Towers” Project, To Which YBA Engineering Consultants Has Contributed to Implementation & Management Of More Than 1,200 Projects Over Past 25 Years, Ranging From Residential, Educational, Cultural, Hotels, Entertainment Resorts, Industrial, Religious & Commercial Projects In Egypt, Middle East & Europe.



In Addition To SIAC Contracting Company For “Oia Towers” Project Implementation Which Participated in “New Alamein Towers” Project Implementation, In Addition To Giant National Projects Number, Including Government District, Ministries, New Neighborhoods In New Administrative Capital, & Other Projects.



Finally, Al-Sharif Expressed His Thanks & Appreciation For Accor International Company & Considered It's Renewed Strategic Partnership That Serves Edge Holding Developments Co Customers’s & New Administrative Capital region, Which He World Considered Beacon During Years Coming On Wise Policy Light For Political Leadership At Egypt.