POWERTECH will supply ADASI with its P145i engines, developed for UAVs and light aircraft

The deal follows the engine’s official debut at IDEX 2025

Abu Dhabi, UAE: – EDGE Group entity, POWERTECH, has secured its first order for the P145i combustion engine from ADASI, marking a significant milestone in its strategy to become a globally competitive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of high-performance propulsion systems for defence and civil aerospace applications.

Under the agreement, POWERTECH will supply ADASI with its advanced six-cylinder fuel-injection engine, designed to enhance the efficiency and performance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and light aircraft.

Engineered for superior reliability, fuel efficiency, and seamless integration with advanced aerial platforms, the P145i performs across diverse environmental conditions. Meanwhile, its lightweight design ensures greater operational flexibility, making it ideal for autonomous aerial platforms.

Julien Fabreguette, Senior Vice President of Industrial Strategy & Partnerships – Platforms & Systems, EDGE, stated: “This landmark order is a defining moment for POWERTECH and a testament to the strength of cross-complementary synergies within EDGE Group. The P145i embodies our engineering excellence, offering a powerful and fuel-efficient solution for UAVs and advanced aerial platforms. We are proud to support ADASI with cutting-edge propulsion solutions that enhance its aerial capabilities and support its portfolio of autonomous systems.”

On his part, Juma Al Kaabi, CEO of ADASI, added: “As a regional leader in autonomous systems, ADASI is committed to equipping its platforms with the most advanced technologies to meet the evolving demands of modern defence operations. Integrating POWERTECH’s P145i engine into our platforms aligns with our mission to deliver superior UAV capabilities, ensuring enhanced performance, efficiency, and operational reliability. This partnership reinforces our commitment to offering our customers state-of-the-art solutions that ensure mission success.”

This agreement marks a pivotal step in POWERTECH’s long-term vision to establish its position as a global leader in reliable, purpose-built propulsion systems and solutions, designed to address the growing demand for advanced aero engines and support the accelerated advancement across the UAV and aerospace propulsion sectors.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About POWERTECH

Established in 2025, POWERTECH specialises in developing and producing high-performance aero engines and propulsion systems for both civil aerospace and defence applications.

As part of EDGE Group’s Platforms & Systems cluster, the company provides a range of purpose-built, application-specific systems and solutions to support the group’s advanced portfolio of autonomous aerial platforms and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as meet the growing demand for propulsion systems across local, regional, and international markets.

About ADASI

Established in 2007, ADASI is a regional leader in autonomous systems and services within the EDGE Group, dedicated to offering a complete suite of defence solutions. From the development, manufacture, and maintenance of next-generation unmanned systems for air, land, and sea capable of performing challenging tasks, to joint mission analysis and strategic equipment acquisition, ADASI offers clients a range of competencies – including maintenance and logistics, as well as customised training programmes and skill building.

The company delivers UAE-made end-to-end solutions that integrate the latest innovations and advanced technologies to comply with the tactical demands of the future. ADASI aims to be a world leader in building a new generation of autonomous capabilities.

ADASI is part of the Platforms & Systems cluster at EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.