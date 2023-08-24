​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group PJSC (EDGE), one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, today announced the signing of a strategic agreement with the Brazilian Air Force’s Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA), the national military research centre for aviation and space flight.

The signing ceremony took place in the city of São José dos Campos as part of an ongoing high-level EDGE delegation visit to Brazil, and was witnessed by members of EDGE’s senior management and the General Director of the Department of Aerospace Science & Technology, Air Force General Maurício Augusto de Medeiros.

During their itinerary, the group also met with local dignitaries and major Brazilian industry players and partners, including SIATT and Turbomachine. The visits will enable EDGE to pave the way for greater collaboration on knowledge exchange, R&D cooperation, and the co-development of advanced defence systems, among others.

As per the agreement, the two organisations will explore opportunities to jointly develop projects in the Air and Space, Smart Weapons, and unmanned and autonomous platform domains, as well as other areas . The agreement is in line with EDGE’s strategy of building mutually beneficial partnerships supporting defence capability development in the UAE and Latin America, where EDGE recently established its first international office, located in Brasilia.

EDGE recently announced a strategic partnership agreement with the Brazilian Navy to co-develop a long-range anti-ship missile, as well as provide advanced solutions, such as anti-jamming technology, which is developed by EDGE in the UAE.

