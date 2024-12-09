As of September 2024, EDGE Group-managed companies achieved an impressive order backlog amounting to USD 12.8 billion through secured contracts.

Investment in innovation fuelled EDGE’s expansion, with advanced solutions increasing from 30 at launch to 201 today – marking a +550% growth in products, supported by massive investment in R&D.

Strategic partnerships have driven EDGE’s industry leadership: 23 joint ventures and alliances spanning air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group marks its five-year anniversary, celebrating its emergence as a global powerhouse in advanced technology and defence. Since its establishment in November 2019, EDGE has charted a transformative path defined by unprecedented growth, strategic partnerships, and breakthrough innovations. The group has redefined the landscape of advanced technologies and sovereign defence capabilities, establishing the UAE as a driving force for innovation and technological excellence.

Since its inception in 2019, EDGE has expanded its product portfolio from 30 to 201 cutting-edge solutions across air, land, sea, and cyber domains – a rapid growth of more than 550% in just five years. During this time, EDGE has also significantly scaled its global footprint, with its solutions now reaching customers in 91 countries. International orders have surged from USD 18.5 million in 2019 to over USD 2.1 billion in 2024, underscoring the group’s expanding influence in global markets. Additionally, annual revenue has reached USD 4.9 billion in 2024, reflecting the remarkable financial growth driven by its strategic investments and innovation.

H.E Faisal Al Bannai, EDGE Group Chairman, said: “In a constantly evolving and highly competitive international defence landscape, it was almost inconceivable that a new disruptor from the UAE could, in just five years, rise so rapidly to become a global industry player punching way above its weight across multiple domains. This is a testament to the vision and tenacity of the UAE Government, and is largely thanks to our highly skilled and diverse workforce, whose dedication and drive for excellence has ensured that EDGE is in a position to move boldly into a new era of international growth.

“This remarkable progress, driven by multi-billion-dollar investments in research and development, has resulted in ground-breaking advancements covering the spheres of air, land, sea, cyber, and space, with a focus on autonomous solutions, smart systems, and electronic warfare – all areas where we have an ambition to lead. EDGE continues to set new benchmarks, to forge mutually beneficial partnerships worldwide, and to build upon the progress we have made as a national vanguard of future technologies.”

EDGE’s swift ascent has been underscored by a series of landmark contracts. As of September 2024, EDGE Group-managed companies have secured contracts with an order backlog totalling USD 12.8 billion, ensuring sustained future revenue growth through the delivery of strategic defence solutions to end-users. In 2023, the group secured over 200 major contracts, with 25% of these representing international agreements. By September 2024, international contracts accounted for 42% of its order intake. Among its notable achievements, EDGE secured a EUR 1 billion contract to supply corvette vessels to the Angolan Navy, marking a significant milestone in its naval capabilities. Strategic agreements with the UAE Armed Forces include USD 1.62 billion for DESERT STING precision-guided munitions and USD 582 million for THUNDER, illustrating its pivotal role in addressing the unique needs of both local and international clients. EDGE’s leadership in precision-guided munitions was further acknowledged by JANES in 2024, naming EDGE among the top three global manufacturers in this field.

EDGE’s footprint is reinforced by a total of 13 international acquisitions and strategic investments, including stakes in key companies such as Estonia's MILREM Robotics, Swiss unmanned helicopter manufacturer ANAVIA, Brazil's non-lethal tech leader Condor, and Brazil’s smart weapons specialist SIATT. These acquisitions, along with nine others, have enhanced EDGE’s capabilities across land, sea, air, and cyber domains, unlocking opportunities in cutting-edge sectors and strengthening its competitive edge globally.

Established a strong network of 23 joint ventures has also played a central role in the group’s success, enhancing its expertise and extending its competitive edge across key domains. In May 2024, EDGE and shipbuilding giant Fincantieri formalised the launch of MAESTRAL, a strategic shipbuilding joint venture in Abu Dhabi. In the same month, EDGE signed an agreement to launch a joint venture with Spain’s Indra Sistemas to develop and manufacture radar systems within the UAE, reinforcing EDGE’s market presence and technological strength.

A hugely significant strategic partnership has flourished with Brazil, marking EDGE’s expansion in South America. In April 2023, EDGE opened a regional office in Brasília and soon after signed an agreement with the Brazilian Navy to co-develop MANSUP anti-ship and supersonic missiles. This collaboration was followed by a broader strategic partnership that positions EDGE as a long-term partner to the Brazilian Navy, co-investing in advanced solutions, including UAE-developed anti-jamming technology. Most recently, EDGE and the Brazilian Navy agreed to cooperate on anti-drone systems, fostering an even stronger relationship.

EDGE’s success would not have been possible without a focus on attracting and retaining local and global talent. With over 14,100 employees representing 95 nationalities, the group has made significant investments in developing a highly skilled workforce. Emiratisation remains a key priority, with UAE nationals making up 23.5% of the workforce. The EDGE Learning & Innovation Factory, launched in 2022, has been pivotal in upskilling employees and fostering a culture of innovation. To date, over 3,600 EDGE employees have received advanced training, positioning the group as a leader in the adoption of 4IR technologies.

EDGE is recognised as a Great Place to Work®, earning certification in 2024 for its outstanding workplace culture and employee engagement. This accolade complements its excellence in innovation and operational efficiency, exemplified by the ROI-EFESO INDUSTRIE 4.0 Award received in November 2022 in Munich, Germany, for ‘SMART WORKFORCE’ leadership in Industry 4.0 solutions. Further bolstering its reputation, EDGE was honoured with the ‘Treasury Transformation’ award at the ACT Middle East 2024, highlighting its achievements in financial innovation and strategic management.

As EDGE enters its sixth year, the group remains firmly committed to its founding mission: to be agile, bold, and disruptive in the pursuit of technological excellence. Through its relentless focus on partnerships, innovation, and talent, EDGE is poised to continue blazing a trail in shaping the future of advanced technologies, both in the UAE and globally.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/gjaVxOFSPNw?si=DYLhc6_aIKHAFUsg

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae.

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae