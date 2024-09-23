FADA operates within EDGE’s ‘Space & Cyber Technologies’ Cluster

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced the launch of its new space company, ‘FADA’, a name derived from the Arabic word for space. This landmark development will significantly boost the group’s global competitiveness, solidify its position as a leader in space capabilities, and add next-generation solutions to its rapidly-growing product portfolio.

EDGE is fully committed to advancing the UAE's strategic interests in defence and advanced technology, and FADA’s mission is to develop sovereign space capabilities and homegrown technologies in the UAE. By leveraging national and international partnerships and fostering vital synergies through the Transfer of Technology (ToT) and Transfer of Knowledge (ToK), FADA aims to build a self-reliant sovereign space sector that can support national and commercial requirements, ensuring the UAE remains at the cutting edge of space innovation and technology. FADA will also significantly contribute to the UAE's transition to a knowledge-based economy and its broader economic diversification goals.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, EDGE Group, said: “The launch of FADA will enable EDGE to grow and fortify its position in the global space industry in line with the UAE’s vision of becoming a leader in space technologies, creating the blueprint for a self-sufficient and innovative ecosystem. This landmark development also adds next-generation solutions to our product portfolio, representing a strategic leap towards technological excellence and signaling our broader ambitions to be a disruptor in this critical domain.”

As a critical component of EDGE’s strategic vision, FADA will establish state-of-the-art facilities for the development, manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing of various satellite systems and subsystems, serving as a one-stop shop for all space-related activities and providing end-to-end solutions and services to local and international customers, including: Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Optical (EO) and Infrared (IR) payloads, as well as satellite platforms, and satellite cybersecurity and protection services in addition to other space activities.

Waleid Al Mesmari, President, Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE, said: “With the launch of FADA, EDGE reinforces its commitment to pioneering advanced technologies and forging local and global partnerships to establish next-generation facilities for the development of satellite systems, while building a sustainable and skilled space-focused workforce. We are pleased to drive this forward-thinking initiative which not only enhances our national capabilities and drives us positively towards a knowledge-based economy, but also sets a new benchmark in the global space landscape.”

The announcement follows EDGE’s selection in November 2023 as the prime contractor in a strategic partnership agreement with the UAE Space Agency to implement the ‘Sirb’ (Arabic for flock) programme, a constellation of three fully IP owned synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites, marking one of EDGE’s first ventures in the space domain. Sirb aims to launch the first satellite, Sirb-1, by 2026 and is the first national space capability-building programme to be implemented by a local industrial consortium led by key players in the UAE’s private space sector and national centres, with a planned expansion of collaboration with other industry players, SMEs, and start-ups to further boost the expertise and capabilities of the programme.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

+971 55 127 2341; +971 55 358 4520