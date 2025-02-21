Abu Dhabi, UAE: - EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, announced today that its entity CONDOR, a world leader in development of non-lethal technologies (NLT), has signed an initial multi-million Brazilian Reais 7 million contract as part of a larger project expected to invest R$45MM with the National Secretariat for Penal Policies (SENAPPEN), to provide its innovative and effective solutions to modernise the Brazil’s prison security infrastructure. The contract was signed at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025, currently being held in Abu Dhabi.

The initial contract between SENAPPEN and CONDOR will cover the acquisition of a first batch of advanced NLT solutions and training required for prison officers, part of a comprehensive programme for modernising prison security and for boosting the use of these technologies in other federal entities across Brazil.

Frederico Aguiar, CONDOR’s CEO, said: “CONDOR believes that the use of highly effective non-lethal technologies for the proportional application of force in prison security can bring significant advances to the adoption of best practices in public security in Brazil, in respect for Human Rights. In more practical terms, this type of contract will allow for important changes in the safe and gradual use of force across the Brazilian prison system, not only strengthening Brazil's current prison security policies, but also consolidating the country's pioneering role in modernising the use of non-lethal force in this critical area.”

The use of non-lethal technologies provides prison officers with effective tools for restoring order without resorting to potentially lethal means. These technologies bring concrete benefits such as a reduction of serious injuries during interventions; greater control of crisis situations within the prison system; and the physical protection of both agents and inmates.

Carlos Luís Pires, General Coordinator of Classification and Movement of Prisoners of the Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary System in Brazil, said: "Public security and prison management are fundamental pillars for the development of Brazil. With this project, we are taking a concrete step towards a safer, more modern prison system that is in line with the best global practices. The investment in less lethal technologies reflects a state policy committed to the future, based on the training of agents, the preservation of life and the operational efficiency of public security institutions."

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About CONDOR

Founded in 1985 and based in the state of Rio de Janeiro, CONDOR is one of Brazil's largest exporters of defence and security-related solutions and is a global leader in non-lethal technologies (NLT). The company's manufacturing facilities cover one million square metres and include eighteen research laboratories and its own pioneering Science and Technology Institute, dedicated to the research, innovation and manufacture of NLT devices and systems.

CONDOR's commitment to the Non-Lethal Concept is recognised in more than 85 countries, where the company has the opportunity not only to sell its technologies, but also to promote the proportional and reasonable use of force by Defence Forces and Law Enforcement agents.