Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a strategic partnership contract with the Brazilian Navy to complete the full development of the Navy’s National Anti-Ship Missile (MANSUP) by the end of 2025.

Under the contract, EDGE Group and SIATT, Brazil’s leading smart weapons specialist, will provide the necessary resources to ensure the MANSUP is delivered in time for integration on the Navy’s new Tamandaré class of stealth frigates. The contract also provides the framework for EDGE Group to utilize the MANSUP technology and technical data in the development of the MANSUP-ER (extended range).

Rodrigo Torres, EDGE Group Chief Financial Officer, said: “This program not only strengthens the defence sectors of Brazil and the UAE but also, in collaboration with SIATT, promises benefits beyond missile development. They will lead to the establishment of new factories and create numerous job opportunities, fostering growth across the entire industrial base and economy. We are excited to advance our collaboration with the Brazilian and UAE Navies as we expand our family of missile systems and drive transformation within the defence industry.”

The signing, held during an official visit of the Brazilian Navy to EDGE Group, was attended by the Brazilian Navy’s Admiral Edgar Luiz Siqueira Barbosa, Director General of Naval Material; Admiral Emerson Gaio Roberto, Commander of the Naval Air Force; Admiral Carlos Henrique de Lima Zampieri, Director of Naval Weapons Systems; Admiral Marcelo da Silva Gomes, Director of Navy Programme Management and Director of Navy Communications and Information Technology; Admiral Sergio Blanco Ozório, Director of Navy Aeronautics and Captain Cleiton Souza da Silva, Assistant to the Naval Material Directory.

The contract is the latest development in an ongoing collaboration between EDGE Group, SIATT, and the Brazilian Navy. Shortly after acquiring a 50% stake in SIATT, EDGE Group announced a major expansion of SIATT’s manufacturing base in São Paulo, and two contracts to deliver the MANSUP and MANSUP-ER to the Brazilian Navy and UAE Ministry of Defence.

