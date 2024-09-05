Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group entity CARACAL, a regional leader in the design and production of high-performance firearms, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with Liwa Arms, a producer of industry leading hunting rifles, and Remington Firearms, one of North America’s leading firearms producers, to explore various opportunities for collaboration.

Under the MoU, signed at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), CARACAL, Liwa Arms, and Remington Firearms will explore opportunities in product development, manufacturing capabilities, and market reach. The MoU also facilitates the opportunity for Remington Firearms to produce and sell Liwa Arms’ Chayeh hunting rifle.

Attendees of ADIHEX can visit CARACAL in hall 3, stand 15, until 8th September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

About CARACAL

Established in 2007, CARACAL is a regional and international leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, engineers, innovates, and manufactures mission-proven firearms for law enforcement, security, and military forces, with a production legacy spanning more than 15 years. CARACAL’s product portfolio includes pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles, and sniper rifles across a range of calibres. CARACAL’s experience reflects in the quality, performance, and dependability of its growing range of weapons, incorporating the latest technological advances, developed to meet the evolving and challenging nature of warfare as well as the diverse mission requirements of customers in the UAE and abroad.

CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.

For more information, please visit https://caracal.ae

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold, and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics, and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

