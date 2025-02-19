Abu Dhabi, UAE: – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has been awarded an AED 4.36 billion contract to supply aerial munitions to the UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD). The deal was signed at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025) being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 21 February.

Under the offtake agreement contract, EDGE entity LAHAB DEFENCE SYSTEMS, the UAE’s exclusive munitions manufacturer, will produce and deliver MK 81, 82, 83, and 84 general-purpose aerial munitions to the UAE MoD.

Saif Al Dahbashi, President – Missiles and Weapons, EDGE, said: “This long-term contract reinforces the trust that the MoD places in our ability to deliver mission-critical materiel. A steady and secure supply of ordnance is essential to our customers and through strategic investments, we are rapidly developing an industrial base that is capable of swiftly responding to operational requirements at an accelerated pace.”

In line with EDGE’s overall strategy to rapidly develop a localised industrial base, the offtake agreement ensures the UAE achieves and maintains sovereignty over the production of defence equipment that is vital to mission readiness.

