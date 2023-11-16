Abu Dhabi, UAE:– EDGE Group entity, ADASI, the regional leader in autonomous systems and services, today announced that it has signed an AED 239 million contract to supply GARMOOSHA unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to the Ministry of Defence.

Juma Al Kaabi, CEO of ADASI, said: “We are honoured to deliver our best-in-class GARMOOSHA drones to the Ministry of Defence. With years of experience in advanced technology and developing the autonomous systems, this opportunity underlines our position as a regional industry leader.”

Aimed at further advancing air operations, GARMOOSHA is an unmanned aircraft designed to carry payloads of approximately 120kg with an endurance of 8 hours and a range of 150km. With a low-consumption fuel engine, its sensor capabilities make it a versatile system capable of solving some of the most difficult challenges.

