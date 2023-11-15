Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The UAE Armed Forces have signed a Letter of Intent with EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, for the purchase of extended range MANSUP-ER and the shorter-range variant of the advanced anti-ship missile. The total value of the deal is AED 1.102 billion and follows another major order for the same systems placed by the Brazilian Navy at Dubai Airshow 2023.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group, said: "The success of the MANSUP programme is now being demonstrated by the commitments being placed by customers, now including the UAE and Brazilian Armed Forces. This is a testament to the power of international partnership and the sharing of technological excellence and know-how. Together with SIATT, and with the support of the Brazilian Navy, we have developed a solution with superior capabilities which is proving to be globally competitive. The speed with which we have moved from design, testing, and manufacture underscores EDGE’s growth strategy and drive to establish the UAE as a global defence industry ecosystem.”

Co-developed with the Brazilian Navy, and Brazilian Smart Weapons and High-Tech System specialist, SIATT, in which EDGE has a 50% shareholding, the MANSUP-ER systems have been developed to meet the defence requirements of both the UAE Navy, the Brazilian Navy’s Frigate programme, and for international export. EDGE is currently in advanced discussions with a number of potential customers for the long-range surface-to-surface missile, which features adaptive sea-skimming capabilities, has a range of 200 km, and is fitted with inertial guidance and active radar homing. MANSUP solutions are undergoing intensive testing by Brazil’s naval fleet, and will eventually also be adapted for integration onto selected air and land systems.

