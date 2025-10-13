Dubai, UAE – At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, EDGE and the UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in cybersecurity and information protection. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council and Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE.

The MoU reflects both entities’ shared commitment to strengthening the UAE’s cyber resilience and advancing national capabilities to detect, deter, and respond to cyber threats. It establishes a framework for collaboration in research and development, information exchange, incident response, and capacity-building across key sectors, in line with the nation’s vision to safeguard its digital future.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, stated: “By joining forces with EDGE, we are reinforcing our collective ability to protect critical infrastructure and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in cybersecurity. This partnership embodies our shared goal of fostering innovation, preparedness, and trust in the digital domain.”

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said: “Cybersecurity is a cornerstone of national security. Our partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council reflects EDGE’s commitment to uniting advanced technologies and national expertise to build a secure, self-reliant, and resilient digital ecosystem.”

The collaboration marks a significant step towards integrating government and industry efforts to enhance national cyber readiness. It underscores both organisations’ dedication to advancing technological innovation, promoting cyber awareness, and supporting the UAE’s vision to establish one of the most secure and advanced digital economies in the world.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.