Abu Dhabi, UAE – AL TAIF, an entity of EDGE Group and a leading provider of comprehensive lifecycle support for land platforms, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FNSS, a globally recognised land systems company that specialises in designing and producing wheeled and tracked armoured combat vehicles as well as combat engineering vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, military vehicle hybrid power solutions, turrets and sustainability solutions. The partnership seeks to update a specific fleet of UAE Armed Forces’ infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to boost their operational readiness and battlefield performance.

The MoU was signed by Rashed Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of AL TAIF, and Kadir Nail Kurt, General Manager and CEO of FNSS, at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025, underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 21 February.

Under the MoU, AL TAIF and FNSS will work together in compliance with internal policies and procedures to enhance and upgrade the IFVs of the UAE Armed Forces, to ensure they meet today’s demanding technological standards. The modernisation aims to improve the mechanical, electrical, and electronic systems of the land platforms, equipping them with cutting-edge capabilities for enhanced performance and operational readiness.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rashed Al Kaabi, said: “By bringing together FNSS’s extensive expertise in vehicle modernisation and our proven track record in MRO, we are looking to integrate advanced technologies to extend the lifespan and effectiveness of the UAE Armed Forces' armoured fleet, ultimately enhancing their mission readiness and performance. This collaboration underscores AL TAIF’s dedication to innovation and excellence in defence solutions, ensuring that the UAE Armed Forces is fitted out with best-in-market systems to meet evolving operational demands.”

Kadir Nail Kurt, said: “FNSS has a history of success in completing modernisation programmes for different armies such as Türkiye, USA, GCC countries and that of South East Asia. Leveraging our expertise in next-generation vehicle development, FNSS provides cutting-edge solutions for vehicle sustainability programmes tailored to user requirements and specifications. The capability enhancement and life extension solutions from FNSS deliver substantial upgrades in reliability and durability, extending the vehicles' service life and ensuring they remain effective and relevant assets for modern combat needs.”

AL TAIF and FNSS will also explore broader cooperation opportunities to further support the UAE Armed Forces. This synergy reinforces the commitment of EDGE to the UAE Armed Forces and its efforts in supporting a technologically superior defence force.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About AL TAIF

Established in 2006, AL TAIF is the leading service provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and comprehensive lifecycle support for land platforms, heavy utility vehicles and ground support equipment. Specialising in supply chain services, technical training, engineering and development services, AL TAIF has a roster of over 1,200 employees and technicians. AL TAIF experts operate from more than 80 workshops and facilities across the UAE – providing end-to-end solutions to empower its customers and ensure their mission readiness. Leveraging its technical capabilities to ensure mission readiness, the company conducts vehicle and component rebuild, refurbishment and upgrades, as well as interior and exterior bodywork, painting, and welding. Other services include engineering solutions, modernisations in addition to having a mobile maintenance teams and technology integration across a wide range of defence platforms and systems. AL TAIF is an entity of EDGE Group under the Platforms & Systems Cluster.

About FNSS

FNSS is a globally recognized land systems company that specializes in designing and producing wheeled and tracked armoured combat vehicles as well as combat engineering vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, military vehicle hybrid power solutions, turrets and sustainability solutions. As the preferred solution provider of users in various countries, the Company has delivered thousands of armoured combat vehicles worldwide. Ever since the first roll-out in 1990, the Company has continuously improved its vehicle design and production capabilities in line with the requirements of its users.

FNSS products have been challenged by countless user endurance tests in the toughest conditions, and have proven themselves in combat missions. FNSS views user satisfaction as a permanent concept, and strives to ensure that its products serve beyond their life cycles by addressing any emerging needs throughout their use. FNSS also makes a difference by generating significant value for its international users through localization

packages that include employing local labour, establishing domestic supply chains, and providing in-country training and technology transfer. Building upon it’s over 35 years of heritage in the defence industry, FNSS continues to add value to its users by creating innovative solutions.

