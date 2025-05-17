Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, announced that its entity, BEACON RED, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Barricade AI, the US-based provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven public safety solutions, at the World Police Summit, held in Dubai.

This strategic partnership aims to accelerate the integration of AI into global policing operations, as well as harness advanced technologies to power smart cities, enhance threat detection, and boost personnel efficiency, positioning both companies at the forefront of innovative policing technologies.

The MoU marks a significant step forward in the development of AI-powered tools that will transform policing, improve security infrastructure, and contribute to safer communities worldwide.

