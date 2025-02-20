Abu Dhabi, UAE – AL TAIF, an entity of EDGE Group and a leading provider of lifecycle support services for military land platforms in the UAE, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AYYAZILIM, an internationally certified and trusted systems engineering and manufacturing company, recognised as one of the main players in vehicle electronics (vetronics) and system integration, to collaborate on converting a commercial off-road vehicle into a Light Robotic Combat Vehicle (LRCV).

The MoU was signed by Rashed Al Kaabi, CEO of AL TAIF, and Atilla Yenidogan, CEO of AYYAZILIM at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025, underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 21 February.

Under the terms of this strategic collaboration, AYYAZILIM is tasked to manage the full spectrum of electronic systems integration for the LRCV, including electrical systems, vehicle communication, sensor and navigation systems, control systems, and safety and monitoring mechanisms. The overall project scope is set to enhance the vehicle’s operational capabilities, ensuring superior performance in dynamic combat environments.

Rashed Al Kaabi, CEO of AL TAIF, said: “Partnering with AYYAZILIM marks a significant step in developing next-generation unmanned combat vehicles. By leveraging their expertise in electronic system integration, we are ensuring that our defence solutions are leading-edge and help to maintain the UAE’s position as a pioneer in defence innovation.”

For his part, Atilla Yenidogan, CEO of AYYAZILIM, said: “We are proud to break ground on this new growth opportunity with AL TAIF, which plays a crucial role in delivering integrated logistic support for vital projects in the MENA region. We believe this partnership will bring success for both parties, enhancing modern electronic system solutions and meeting the ILS requirements of the UAE, the wider GCC region, and beyond."

Furthermore, the collaboration extends to providing maintenance services for the vehicle’s electronic components as well as the fabrication of sub-electronic components to support the LRCV and other UAE Armed Forces equipment. This agreement underscores AL TAIF’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s defence capabilities through innovative and technologically advanced solutions.

-Ends-

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

