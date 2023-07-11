The acquisition will accelerate EDGE’s dominance in the security solutions sector and diversify its offerings.

Abu Dhabi-UAE:– EDGE Group PJSC (EDGE), one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in Etimad Holding LLC (Etimad), a technology solutions and services company with a focus on security systems solutions, systems integration, projects fulfillment, and execution in the fields of border security, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, urban management, safe city, traffic management, and cybersecurity.

Through this acquisition, EDGE will enhance its extensive capabilities by establishing a new Homeland Security cluster and boosting its talented workforce to 12,000+ employees. Homeland security is a fast-growing sector, with great potential for synergies across EDGE’s current programs and capabilities. This will position EDGE as a leader in security solutions and diversify its offerings across various critical sectors.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said: "Part of EDGE’s wider growth strategy in the UAE and internationally is to consolidate entities with significant capabilities which can add great value to our portfolio. The introduction of the new Homeland Security cluster and the acquisition of Etimad advances our growth strategy and expands our unique offerings. By combining our extensive solutions, expertise and resources, and capitalising on synergies, this strategic move takes us to the forefront as a global advanced technology player and allows us to deliver an innovative and comprehensive range of solutions to our customers and strategic partners.”

Etimad comprises a portfolio of key operating companies and competencies that provide end-to-end fulfillment, control, and assurance for national security programmes in the fields of homeland security, defence, oil and gas, transportation, telecommunications, seaports, and airports. Since its establishment, Etimad has delivered more than 2,000 major projects in the UAE, including critical infrastructure projects, border and coastal security, as well as the design and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

