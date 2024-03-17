Saudi Arabia, Riyadh: EdfaPay, a leading fintech company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announces its significant achievement of receiving a crucial technical accreditation from Discover Global Network, one of the world's foremost networks; including Diners Club International. Discover is an advanced global network in payment operations, encompassing over 270 million cardholders worldwide.

In this context, Eng. GhormAllah Al-Ghamdi, the CEO and Founder of EdfaPay, emphasized the importance of this global accreditation in realizing the company's vision in both local and regional markets. He highlighted that this accreditation will significantly contribute to supporting the company's regional expansion plans, as it currently operates in various markets such as South America and Pakistan.

Through this accreditation, EdfaPay will be able to expand to new markets and export Saudi fintech solutions globally, enabling the provision of integrated digital payment solutions to customers worldwide.

This accreditation serves as confirmation of the high level of trust EdfaPay enjoys in its ability to deliver reliable and innovative payment solutions, solidifying its position as a leading player in the global financial technology industry.

About EdfaPay:

Founded in 2022, EdfaPay Is a Fintech Company That Uses Soft-PoS Technology and Payment Gateway Services for Online and Offline Merchants to Give the Most Efficient Payment Solutions that Save Money, Time, and Effort, Allowing You to Run and Grow Your Business Through a Single Dashboard.

