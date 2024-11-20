Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: EdfaPay, Saudi Arabia's leading fintech platform, has secured a $5 million Pre-Series A funding round led by OmanTel Innovation Labs, with participation from Aljabr MENA and Waad Investment.

This investment aims to strengthen EdfaPay’s foothold in the Saudi market and expand its reach across the MENA region and Pakistan.

"This funding marks a pivotal milestone for EdfaPay as we focus on Saudi Arabia's flourishing entrepreneurship ecosystem," said Eng. Ghormallah Alghamdi, co-founder and CEO of EdfaPay. "With this backing, we're well-positioned to drive innovation and support the growing local and international demand for fintech solutions”.

EdfaPay’s growth strategy now encompasses a significant expansion into Oman, where it is set to deliver a comprehensive payment infrastructure tailored to the needs of banks and local enterprises. This move supports EdfaPay’s commitment to equipping businesses with secure and adaptable financial tools, contributing to a dynamic ecosystem for startups and SMEs across the region.

Eng. Nedal Sabbah, CTO and Co-founder of EdfaPay, commented, "EdfaPay has demonstrated impressive international growth; our SoftPOS technology has been attracting new partners across the region and beyond. With this fund, we will strengthen our technology with new features and enhancements to support and expand our networks of partners in Asia, North Africa, and the GCC”.

As EdfaPay continues to expand its operations, it remains committed to providing cutting-edge financial solutions tailored for startups, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized enterprises, mirroring its impactful presence across the MENA region. It was also recently chosen as one of the fastest-growing companies in the MENA area.

EdfaPay is backed by leading VCs including OmanTel, Aljabr MENA, Waad Investment, NUWA Capital, and Sanabel 500. It has also expanded its operations to several markets including Tunisia and Morocco.

About EdfaPay:

EdfaPay, founded in 2022 and based in Riyadh, is a leading fintech platform redefining digital payments for small and medium-sized enterprises across the MENA region. It offers a comprehensive fintech portfolio with seamless, tailored solutions for startups and growing businesses, including Soft PoS technology for easy transactions via smart devices, a secure payment gateway for e-commerce, and automated e-invoicing tools—all managed within a unified, real-time dashboard.