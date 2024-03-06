Innovation is seen as well managed in the UAE, with strong trust in government and business to lead the integration of technology-led solutions into society

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The United Arab Emirates continues to be one of the most trusting countries in the world, including around driving innovation, according­­ to the 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer.

The latest report, which surveys 32,000 people in 28 countries, focused on innovation and found that while the world grapples with disruptive change and hesitation towards the implementation of innovative solutions to address today’s challenges, the UAE instead embraces innovation thanks to the country’s long-term focus on the topic. For example, the UAE was the first country in the world to appoint a minister of AI in 2017 and also establish the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the first graduate level, research-based AI university in 2019.

Respondents to survey said innovation is well managed in the UAE and all four institutions – government, business, NGOs and media – are trusted to integrate innovation into society. Government leads the way (82 per cent), followed by business (74 per cent). Globally, business is most trusted (59 per cent), followed by NGOs (54 per cent) and government (50 per cent).

There is also an opportunity for business to play a key role in driving innovation. Over the past decade, demand for business-government partnerships around innovation has surged. 76% of respondents said they will trust technology-led changes in the UAE if business partners with government, compared to 60% globally.

Omar Qirem, CEO, Edelman Middle East, said: “Innovation is key to a thriving economy in today’s competitive world. It leads to the creation of new technologies and services that can drive a nation forward. The results of this year’s report demonstrates the remarkable impact the UAE’s focus on innovation is having. The UAE has set the pace for a culture of innovation that is evident in daily life.

“The UAE also emerges as a model for the world to follow in government and businesses partnering for change. While the government is most trusted to integrate innovation into society, the opportunity is for business to continue to partner with government to build even more trust in technology-led changes.

“CEOs are also expected to support changes occurring in society, not just in their business, including exploring job skills for the future (87 per cent); the impact of automation (85 per cent) and using technology for the benefit of everyone (84 per cent),” added Qirem.

The report also found:

While trust in industry sectors are high, there is a job to do around their innovations : Although trust in sectors is high, garnering increased trust in sector-led innovations should be a key focus. For example, trust in Artificial Intelligence (71 per cent), Green Energy (82 per cent), Gene-based medicine (62 per cent) and genetically modified foods (46 per cent) could be bolstered.

: Although trust in sectors is high, garnering increased trust in sector-led innovations should be a key focus. For example, trust in Artificial Intelligence (71 per cent), Green Energy (82 per cent), Gene-based medicine (62 per cent) and genetically modified foods (46 per cent) could be bolstered. Scientists and government leaders are trusted to lead on the implementation of innovation : Scientists (83 per cent) and government leaders (80 per cent) are expected to lead from the front, followed by leaders of multilaterals and technical experts.

: Scientists (83 per cent) and government leaders (80 per cent) are expected to lead from the front, followed by leaders of multilaterals and technical experts. Most information about new technologies and innovations is derived from social : 68 per cent of respondents revert to social media for news on innovation, with online news in a close second at 60 per cent.

: 68 per cent of respondents revert to social media for news on innovation, with online news in a close second at 60 per cent. Confidence in effective regulation drives adoption : Trust that innovations are effectively regulated will result in increased confidence.

: Trust that innovations are effectively regulated will result in increased confidence. For innovations to be accepted, people need to see the benefit to their future: When people understand the positive effect innovations can bring and have control over how technology positively affect their lives, they are more likely to embrace them.

The 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer is the firm’s 24th annual trust and credibility survey. The research was produced by the Edelman Trust Institute and consisted of 30-minute online interviews conducted between November 3 and November 22, 2023.