Abu Dhabi: As the only large international communications agency to have its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Edelman Middle East today announced that it is one of the first to have opened its head office in the capital’s Yas Creative Hub, kickstarting the transition of twofour54 from Khalifa Park to Yas Island.

In 2008, Edelman Middle East began its journey in Abu Dhabi with two people and has since grown exponentially with offices in Dubai and Riyadh. Over the last year, a number of senior hires have further accelerated its growth ambitions for the region. The move by Edelman to Yas Creative Hub is a further sign of the firm’s investment in the capital in terms of hires and knowledge transfer. It underlines the pride with which the firm views its history and partnership with the Emirate over the last 15 years.

Located opposite the Etihad Arena and just across the road from Yas Bay Waterfront, the capital’s vibrant entertainment and food district, twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub is the first purpose-built development for the media, entertainment and gaming sectors and, along with Edelman, will be home to more than 600 companies.

A 270,000 sqm. development, Yas Creative Hub is the first purpose-built development for media, creativity, and gaming in the region and home to the flexible workplaces of the future with a connected, walkable campus, sustainable landscape design, an amphitheater, studios, and production facilities. It will soon be home to a diverse group of global companies, local and independent businesses, young talent, and freelance professionals.

Mazar Masud, Head of Abu Dhabi at Edelman, said: “As our regional HQ, we’re proud to call Abu Dhabi our home and further show our commitment by investing in a new office at Yas Creative Hub. We have come a long way since our humble beginnings in 2008. This move is an exciting new chapter for Edelman in the Middle East, and we’re inspired to ensure it is a successful one, positively contributing to the success of Abu Dhabi. With the support and partnership of our clients, colleagues and industry peers, we look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

Maha Al Jneibi, Director of Real Estate Development at twofour54, said: “We are very pleased to be welcoming Edelman to Yas Creative Hub, Abu Dhabi’s new iconic home for media, creativity, and gaming. With Yas Creative Hub’s official opening looming ahead, we are glad to be sharing this momentous occasion with one of our long-standing partners, as we both begin a new chapter in a destination that encourages and inspires creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. We are certain that Yas Creative Hub, along with our 600+ partners, will be immensely and positively contributing to Abu Dhabi’s success as the region’s beacon for the creative industries.”

About Edelman:

Edelman is a global communications firm that partners with businesses and organizations to evolve, promote and protect their brands and reputations. Our 6,000 people in more than 60 offices deliver communications strategies that give our clients the confidence to lead, act with certainty and earn the lasting trust of their stakeholders. We develop powerful ideas and tell magnetic stories that move at the speed of news, make an immediate impact, transform culture and spark movements.

Since our founding in 1952 by Dan Edelman, we have remained an independent, family-run company. We use our profits to strengthen our business, provide our employees with opportunities to grow, advance our industry, and serve as a responsible citizen of the world. Every day, we strive to live and work by a long-held set of core values: the pursuit of excellence, the freedom to be curious, the courage to do the right thing, and a commitment to improving society.

About twofour54:

twofour54 is a dynamic media free zone, which provides the infrastructure and services to attract international, regional, and local media businesses. Tasked with enabling a new generation of creative leaders and building Abu Dhabi as the Middle East’s leading hub for content creation, twofour54 offers everything from customizable office space, world-class production facilities and services and business support services.

Named after the geographical coordinates of Abu Dhabi, twofour54’s community includes more than 600 partner companies, including Sky News Arabia, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Unity Technologies, CNN, Fox, Flash Entertainment and M&C Saatchi, and an extensive pool of freelance professionals and aspiring talent. twofour54 is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a diverse portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy.

Yas Creative Hub, a twofour54 flagship community, is the first purpose-built 270,000 sqm (2.9 million sq.ft) connected campus that offers first rate production facilities and business support services. Yas Creative Hub promises to accelerate the evolution of media and entertainment into a knowledge-based academy that will be one of the main drivers of the creative economy, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of content creators, where creatives can thrive.

