Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) continued to showcase a curated selection of distinguished national pharmaceutical companies and production facilities, on Day Two of “Make it in the Emirates 2026,” reaffirming its commitment to accelerating the growth of the UAE's domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

Al Alamia Veterinary Medicines Manufacturer stands out as a leading national model, reflecting the transformation of the UAE's productive base in the veterinary-pharmaceutical sector. It also demonstrates the national commitment to building industrial capabilities based on quality, innovation, and sustainability.

Al Alamia operates under an operational model focused on delivering high-quality veterinary products that address diverse market needs. Its approach is defined by strict adherence to the highest manufacturing standards, continuous process development, and the adoption of technologies that drive efficiency, reinforce sustainability, and enhance competitive positioning.

Its product portfolio includes a diverse set of veterinary preparations, covering antimicrobials, anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-parasitic products, vitamins and nutritional supplements, as well as disinfectants and sterilising agents, providing both therapeutic and preventive solutions that support animal health and improve livestock productivity.

This model goes beyond expanding production capacity; it reflects a deeper transformation in the pharmaceutical industry, which is evolving into an integrated ecosystem that brings together manufacturing, knowledge and innovation. In doing so, it is redefining concepts of quality and continuity, while strengthening adaptability and ensuring the sustainability of supply.

During the second day of Make it in the Emirates 2026, H.E. Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, signed a memorandum of understanding with Arcera Life Sciences, represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Isabel Afonso.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration in advancing pharmaceutical manufacturing in line with the latest technologies, through building national capabilities, localising pharmaceutical industries, and stimulating sector investment.

It also seeks to develop strategic stockpiles, support research and development, and knowledge exchange, thereby stimulating the growth of a more advanced and sustainable pharmaceutical sector in the UAE.

The Establishment also held a specialised workshop for quality managers at local pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, covering the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), along with discussions on enhancing quality systems and standardising inspection methodologies. The workshop aimed to strengthen the capabilities of national cadres in managing quality within production processes and to raise the readiness of local factories to implement best international standards and practices in this field.

EDE's participation at Make it in the Emirates 2026 is part of a strategic mandate to consolidate pharmaceutical security, stimulate domestic manufacturing, and rebuild supply chains on more resilient and efficient foundations. This is complemented by the development of an intelligent regulatory model underpinned by risk assessment, improved procedural speed and efficiency, and the long-term sustainability of the sector.