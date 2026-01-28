Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, announces its appointment as the Lead Manager for the forthcoming UAE Dirham-denominated bond issuance to be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on behalf of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), the leading multilateral development bank supporting economic development across the Eurasian region.

The appointment follows the signing of a mandate letter between BHM Capital and the Eurasian Development Bank. The mandate was signed in the presence of Mr. Daniyar Imangaliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Eurasian Development Bank, and Mr. Hatim Al Atabani, CEO Business & Front Office at BHM Capital.

The expected UAE dirham bond issue represents an important milestone in expanding local-currency funding options for regional and international issuers and further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for debt capital markets. The issuance will offer investors high-quality exposure to a multilateral development institution EDB through a Dirham-denominated instrument listed on a regulated regional exchange. The proceeds from the issue will be used for financing high-impact investment projects across EDB’s member states in the Central Asia.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Hatim Al Atabani, CEO Business & Front Office at BHM Capital, said:

“We are honored to have been selected by the Eurasian Development Bank as Lead Manager for this landmark Dirham-denominated bond issuance. This mandate reflects the strong capabilities of BHM Capital in structuring, managing, and distributing fixed-income instruments, and our commitment to supporting the development of the UAE’s capital markets.”

Mr. Daniyar Imangaliyev, Vice Chairman of the Eurasian Development Bank, commented:

“We highly value BHM Capital’s expertise in local capital markets, as well as its comprehensive understanding of the regulatory environment and the investment landscape. This partnership creates a solid foundation for the successful execution of the planned transaction, the proceeds of which will support investment projects in our member states in Central Asia.

The Eurasian Development Bank has already established a track record in raising financing in UAE Dirham totaling AED 385 million. An important part of this transaction is the planned bond issuance with listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, which will broaden the investor base and enhance transparency and accessibility of the instrument for market participants.

I would also like to underline that promoting the integration of the financial markets of EDB’s member states with international capital markets is one of the core elements of the EDB’s mandate. We see growing interest from investors in Kazakhstan and Armenia in UAE Dirham-denominated bond issuances and are aiming to create conditions that will enable investors from Armenia and Central Asian countries to participate in EDB’s bond issuance to be listed on the ADX.”

The listing of the bond on ADX underscores the exchange’s growing role as a platform for international issuers seeking access to regional liquidity and the UAE’s deep and diversified investor base.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae

About The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB)

EDB is a multilateral development bank investing in Eurasia. For 20 years, the Bank has worked to strengthen and expand economic ties and foster comprehensive development in its member countries. By the end of December 2025, the EDB’s cumulative portfolio comprised 326 projects with a total investment of US $19.6 billion. Its portfolio consists principally of projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. The Bank adheres to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles in its operations.

The EDB is implementing three mega-projects as part of its 2022–2026 Strategy: the Eurasian Transport Network, the Eurasian Agricultural Goods Distribution System and the Central Asian Water and Energy Complex.

For more information, please visit: www.eabr.org

