Dubai, UAE – EDaddy, the UAE’s pioneering electric mobility brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Robust, a regional leader in battery technology, to manufacture its advanced battery packs for the New EDaddy X7 electric delivery bike in the UAE.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in EDaddy’s mission to build a 100% UAE-based electric mobility ecosystem, from design and engineering to production and assembly. As part of this agreement, Robust will produce EDaddys inhouse designed battery packs for the new EDaddy X7 at its UAE facility, ensuring faster time to market, enhanced quality control, and alignment with local sustainability goals.

“We are proud to deepen our commitment to local innovation and industrialisation,” said Mansoor Ali Khan, Founder of EDaddy. “With Robust building our battery packs right here in the UAE, we are not only reducing our environmental footprint, but also investing in the country’s manufacturing ecosystem and workforce.”

The UAE-produced battery packs will power the EDaddy X7 — The Safest and most sustainable UAE designed and manufactured last mile delivery bike — which, together with Thunderbolt X7 (EDaddy’s Next Gen Fleet Infrastructure Platform) and E Swap X Battery Swapping stations, creates a fully integrated last-mile delivery ecosystem.

We’re proud to contribute to EDaddy’s ambitious vision for locally built electric mobility,” said Farid Fatourehchi, CEO at Robust. “This partnership is more than just manufacturing — it’s about aligning with the UAE’s Vision 2050 for sustainable mobility, reducing reliance on imports, and building resilient, low-emission solutions from within the country. Together, we’re advancing the future of clean transportation while strengthening national capabilities.”

The EDaddy X7 ecosystem will be unveiled at MiitE 2025, 19–22 May.

About EDaddy

EDaddy is a UAE based electric mobility company committed to transforming last-mile delivery through innovation in vehicle safety, performance, fleet connectivity, and clean energy solutions. Its fully integrated system is built to empower fleets, protect riders, and drive environmental change in urban logistics. EDaddy: Electrifying the UAE.

About Robust

Headquartered and manufactured in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Freezone, Robust supports the UAE’s clean energy transition through locally developed, globally certified solutions. Our systems are engineered in-house by a multidisciplinary team and built to withstand the region’s toughest climate conditions — delivering grid resilience, renewable integration, and carbon reduction across public and private sectors.