The brand presented its bestselling RIVER and DELTA Series alongside Solar Panels and brand-new Power Kit and Wave Portable Conditioner

Dubai, UAE: EcoFlow, the world’s most innovative provider of eco-friendly power solutions for home, outdoor and professional use, marked its official GCC launch at GITEX GLOBAL 2022 held in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 2017 by a battery engineer collective who believed that everyone deserves the right to access power, EcoFlow continues to expand on its vision to power a new world, actively transitioning the world from outdated power sources to a future of sustainable, renewable power. Today, as a portable power and renewable energy company, EcoFlow leads the way forward with industry-leading portable power solutions, solar technology, and the world’s first smart home ecosystem.

Made up of a young, aspirational and diversified team with global vision, the brand has garnered critical acclaim winning awards including Time Best Inventions 2021, Red Dot Design Award and iF Product Design Award as well as breaking Kickstarter’s record in the tech category by launching the DELTA Pro and raising over $12 million, backed by over 3,000 users.

EcoFlow’s revolutionary technology continues to send ripples through the sector for industry experts and consumers alike. EcoFlow’s portal power solutions boast a market leading recharge time of 0% to 80% at around 1 hour and full in under 2 hours and are capable of supporting more appliances than competitors’ products of the same rated output class.

EcoFlow’s Smart Battery Management System Measures real-time voltage, current and temperature precisely and condition battery for best performance with intelligent algorithm. Finally, expandable Power Modular power allows customers to customise Optional Extra Battery to their needs for RIVER, RIVER Pro, DELTA Max & DELTA Pro models.

EcoFlow will be entering the market with a number of products including the EcoFlow RIVER Series which offers portable power stations for outdoor adventure, designed for camping, RV, and any outdoor occasion. Secondly, the EcoFlow DELTA series which offer the most reliable portable home backup and off-grid living solutions. In addition, the region will also be able to purchase several EcoFlow Ecosystem Products Appliances and accessories that with EcoFlow portable power stations form an end-to-end power usage circle including generation and storage

Mohammad Alshawish, General Manager EcoFlow MENA said, ‘We are thrilled at the initial excitement and positive response we’ve had following our announcement to expand into the region. EcoFlow strives to make a tangible difference in the world of portable, sustainable and renewable power and with our entry to the market we hope to support the UAE in both its Environment Vision 2030 and Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiatives. In a more immediate goal, we look forward to giving our customers access to the best in advanced portable power, especially as we move into the cooler months of camping, beach trips and all manner of outdoor activities.’

In addition to pioneering advanced in sustainable power sources, EcoFlow prides itself in giving back to communities that need their support the below. During the 2020 Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak, EcoFlow donated 1,004 portable power stations to Wuhan’s makeshift hospitals to support the functioning of vital medical equipment. Following the 2021 Texas snowstorm triggered widespread power outage, EcoFlow donated all portable power stations in its Texas warehouse to the Houston Food Bank to support local communities.

In March 2021, EcoFlow joined a long-term afforestation campaign (Millionforest Plan) to prevent land desertification in Inner Mongolia. EcoFlow donated a sapling to the Tengger Desert in the name of every user who purchased a portable power station. By the end of 2021, EcoFlow planted more than 10,000 trees.

EcoFlow products are available to purchase now across the UAE, online at amazon.ae or in person at Sharaf DG, Times Square and The Dubai Mall.

-Ends-

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is an eco-friendly energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace of mind to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and varied accessories. EcoFlow’s mission is to reinvent the way the world generates, stores and uses energy through creative, environmentally conscious innovation.