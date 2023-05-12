Dubai, UAE - Aman Union, the professional forum for commercial and non-commercial risks insurers and reinsurers in the member countries of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), is set to host its 13th Annual General Meeting from May 29 to 31st, 2023 in Dubai, UAE.This year's event will focus on the most pressing issues faced by the OIC member countries, including food security, climate change, and the impact of digitalization on trade and investment. The three-day event will bring together some of the most eminent personalities in the export credit insurance and reinsurance industry, insurance brokers, banks, and institutions involved in trade and investment activities.

Mr. Oussama KAISSI, the Secretary-General of Aman Union and CEO of ICIEC, commented, "The Aman Union annual meeting is a critical platform for the Union members and participants to discuss pressing issues that affect our industry and the OIC member countries. The event will be a good opportunity to highlight the climate change policies, especially with the UAE hosting COP 28 and the role of the OIC Business Intelligence Center (OBIC) in supporting trade and investment in OIC member countries. We are excited to gather again physically this year after three years of virtual meetings due to the pandemic and to engage in fruitful discussions to propose collectively innovative ideas to tackle the current challenges."

The event will feature discussions around the role of multilateral institutions such as ITFC, FAO, and IOFS in addressing the impact of the geopolitical environment on OIC member countries regarding food security, the impact of digitalization on trade and investment, and the role of the UAE in boosting climate change. Other discussion topics will include digital transformation in support of trade and investment, innovations in sustainable credit insurance, and mitigating risks in Africa, exploring credit insurance challenges and opportunities.

The event is poised to deliver expected results, including the illustration of the main developments in Fintech as a catalyst to support trade and investment, highlighting the OBIC and how it can foster trade and investment in the OIC member countries. Further, the event will explore innovative approaches to sustainable credit insurance and mitigate risks in Africa.

For more information about the event, please get in touch with the AMAN Union Secretariat at secretariat@amanunion.net or visit their website at www.amanunion.net.

About Aman Union

The Aman Union is a professional forum assembling Commercial & Non-commercial Risks Insurers & Reinsurers in Member Countries of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) and the Arab Investment & Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (DHAMAN). The Aman Union was established on October 28, 2009, following a bilateral agreement to join efforts to establish a union for commercial and non-commercial risks Insurers and Reinsurers in the OIC Member Countries.

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC)

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to the Public and Private sectors in its 49 Member States. ICIEC, for the 15th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 95bn in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

