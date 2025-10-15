Cairo – In a remarkable achievement adding to its record of successes, ECC Group, a leading 360° solutions company in Egypt, has been awarded the “Best Place to Work in Egypt 2025” by the UK organization Best Places to Work. This prestigious recognition honors the company’s excellence in creating a positive work environment grounded in professional and human values, as well as its ongoing efforts to support employees and foster a culture of collaboration and innovation.

ECC Group encompasses a diverse portfolio of innovative cosmetics, beauty brands and market places dedicated to delivering excellence across the industry. It includes Infinity Clinic Pharma, Vision Cosmetics, Source Beauty and the Egyptian company for Cosmetics as well as 6 extra leading cosmetics manufacturers. ECC group offers a comprehensive eco system including product registration, research and development, packaging and design, manufacturing, delivery, and marketing.

Dr. Mohamed Salah, CEO of the Egyptian Company for Cosmetics (ECC) and Deputy Head of the Cosmetics Division at the Medical Industries Export Council, emphasized that winning this award is more than just an honor; it is a testament to the group’s strategy rooted in mutual respect, belonging, and teamwork. He stated: “We believe that investing in people is the true path to sustainability and excellence. Our employees are our greatest asset. Our real success begins with their commitment, passion, and the spirit of unity that binds us all. Therefore, this award is not only an institutional achievement but a recognition of the human excellence within our ecosystem.”

Dr. Salah added that the award embodies ECC’s identity as a workplace that values people, celebrates creativity, and believes in a shared purpose. He expressed his aspiration to continue the journey with confidence and ambition, relying on the team spirit that distinguishes them and a clear vision that inspires further progress and leadership.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ahmed Abu Al-Hamayel, CEO of ECC Group’s commercial arm, commented: “Receiving the Best Place to Work certification truly reflects the work culture we have built together within the group and the values we have believed in since day one. ECC’s real strength lies in its employees—their passion, dedication, and the spirit of cooperation that unites us all.”

He added: “We continuously strive towards an inclusive, respectful and creative work environment where every individual feels valued and has a sense of belonging. This recognition is the result of ongoing collective effort and proof that we are steadily moving toward a more distinguished future, driven by our belief that institutional success starts with people and is reflected in everything we deliver.”

This award reflects ECC Group strong commitment to employee well-being, offering competitive salaries and a comprehensive benefits package that supports both professional and personal stability. Benefits include premium medical insurance, mental health support programs, and continuous training and development courses that empower employees to enhance their skills and advance their careers. The company has successfully cultivated a workplace culture based on respect, equality, and equal opportunities, supported by strong leadership and modern HR practices that promote teamwork and a sense of belonging among all team members.

The award is granted based on key criteria including leadership quality, HR practices, team spirit and internal relations, work environment, corporate social responsibility, and employee engagement levels.

It is worth noting that this award crowns the company’s journey in fostering an outstanding work environment that encourages creativity and continuous development, reflecting ECC Group’s commitment to raising institutional excellence standards within the Egyptian and global labor markets.

Infinity Clinic Pharma: https://infinityclinicpharma.com/?srsltid=AfmBOoojIev7Zj9vAkZqjnn20llQq3ZNm72L4ZCNTrVvRBxH9B8Hk0sm

Vision Brand: https://avrellecosmetics.com/?srsltid=AfmBOoowudaeVnRQ2QTAPKhBBnmOoNdqzpk-Lc1d4qrL74nmUcwjCHVi

Source Beauty: https://sourcebeauty.com/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=18687267833&gbraid=0AAAAAC2E4ZKB6gA7pyayJvak7h24tyUex&gclid=Cj0KCQjwo63HBhCKARIsAHOHV_VpqMWjKa1pOF8QWH8oH2H6ChN5TFWl9wteiSQJ4BgRWoGbmVzsDfUaAlG-EALw_wcB

ECC Manufacturer: https://ecc-hub.com/

Smart Packs Manufacturer: https://www.smartpackeg.com/