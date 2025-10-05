Abu Dhabi: Marking World Teachers’ Day, the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has launched the Seeds That Shapes Futures initiative to amplify the role of its alumni as transformative leaders in the UAE’s education system.

The effort is designed to advance the impact of educational leadership, identify opportunities for the ECAE to enhance its academic programmes and enable educators to lead their school communities toward a future defined by innovative and excellence.

At the core of this initiative is the ECAE’s commitment to its national mission as a globally recognised institution committed to nurturing specialised educational professionals. It raises the bar for teaching professionals in the UAE by grooming qualified Emirati leaders who are ready to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of education and inspire sustainable development.

As part of the initiative, a wide range of projects and activities will be implemented to empower educational leaders and enhance their role in developing the educational ecosystem. The initiative will begin with regular school visits, during which Dr May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of the Emirates College for Advanced Education, will engage with educational leaders. These visits provide a platform for exchanging perspectives on challenges, opportunities and directions for education in the UAE, while also celebrating accomplishments and contributions of alumni who are shaping the educational journey.

Dr May Laith Al Taee said: "This initiative aligns with the directives of our leadership to continue empowering educators to drive an educational renaissance, a cornerstone of the UAE’s development vision. It supports our strategic efforts to enhance professional pride among teachers and educational leaders, to highlight and value inspiring educational role models who contribute to the education system nationwide. We take pride in enabling them and developing their leadership skills to build a learning environment that ensures creativity, excellence, and innovation, fosters lifelong learning for impact, and preserves our national identity for generations to come."

Dr Al Taee emphasised the significance of this initiative, which aligns with the UAE leadership’s directives to empower educators as the driving force behind the UAE’s educational transformation, a vital pillar in the nation’s development vision.

Dr Al Taee said: "Launched on World Teachers’ Day, this initiative underscores the role of ECAE alumni in leading Emirati schools to greater success, advancing national education objectives, and reinforcing the college’s mission to empower qualified leaders to manage schools in line with our comprehensive national vision for the education sector. On this day, we celebrate our students who carry the mission of education with knowledge, vision, values, and hope. They are role models who embody best international practices in leadership and management, driving educational excellence and shaping the future of learning."

The inaugural visit under this initiative took place at Madinat Khalifa School in Abu Dhabi, led by Reem Al Menhali, an inspiring alumna, who shared her transition from classroom teacher to school leader, her vision for educational advancement, and received recognition for her impactful leadership in cultivating a vibrant learning environment.

ECAE will continue these nationwide visits, led by its students to promote collaboration, partnership, and innovation within the UAE’s education sector, continually supporting alumni and future educators equipped with progressive and innovative teaching practices.

Through the We Listen to Empower programme, ECAE reinforces its strategic role in the education sector by empowering qualified leaders to guide the nation’s schools and strengthening partnerships with the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and schools across the UAE. Harnessing alumni insights, the college continues to advance Emirati education and shape a future-ready education system.