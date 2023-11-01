Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Launched by the Tyre Division of Ebrahim K. Kanoo, BahrainTyres.com offers a convenient, hassle-free way to purchase genuine tyres online. Operations Manager, Girish Kumar reveals how the platform was designed to overcome logistical challenges and open an exciting new chapter in tyre retails for Bahrain’s market.

What sets Bahrain Tyres apart in terms of convenience?

The world is becoming increasingly digitized, particularly in terms of services. Convenience and accessibility for customers are at the centre of these rapid changes. Bahrain Tyres stands out in this regard due to its round-the-clock availability, vast tyre range, personalized consultation, easy online payment, quick delivery, professional installation, and the option for fitting at preferred locations or doorstep delivery and fitment. All these aspects collectively make it a go-to platform for a hassle-free and convenient tyre shopping experience.

What is the range of tyres available on the platform?

The website boasts a wide range of tyres from renowned brands such as Michelin, BF Goodrich, Maxxis, Tigar, Nitto, CEAT, Goodride, and Devanti. These Tyres cater to various budgets and preferences, with options from different countries of origin including European countries, the US, Japan, India, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Bahrain Tyres stocks genuine tyres, each coming with a manufacturer's warranty to ensure customers’ peace of mind.

How does Bahrain Tyres ensure customers make the right choice?

The platform makes it easy for customers to find the perfect tyres. Over 90% of tyre sizes are available at any given time, ensuring a comprehensive selection. In addition, there's a dedicated contact number for consultation if you need assistance before making an online purchase. This personalized assistance helps customers make informed decisions.

What can customers expect in terms of delivery and installation?

Tyre purchases from Bahrain Tyres are available for customers all over the Kingdom. Once you've placed an order, free delivery and fitment are offered to your doorstep or the nearest TYREPLUS outlet. Free fitting is available at TYREPLUS outlets, ensuring your tyres are professionally installed. There's also the option of fitting at a location of your choice through the TYREPLUS mobile service van.

Does Bahrain Tyres offer additional services?

Besides tyres, the platform’s services extend to Michelin-certified TYREPLUS service stations. These stations provide comprehensive tyre and car maintenance services. Additionally, they offer a range of high-quality products like lubricants, batteries, suspension, air conditioning, and brake systems for a wide variety of vehicles. TYREPLUS has a wide network, spanning six service centres located strategically at Salmabad, Tubli, Hidd, Saar, Sitra, and Muharraq.

How can customers make payments on the platform?

The platform offers hassle-free and highly secure online payment transactions. The platform accepts all major debit/credit cards. Customers can also make their payments through BenefitPay or cash on delivery. With the latest retail safety systems in place, customers' banking and personal data are thoroughly protected.

For more information, visit bahraintyres.com.