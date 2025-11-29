Manama, Bahrain – Eazy Financial Services (“EazyPay”), Bahrain’s leading provider of Point-of-Sale (POS) and online payment gateway acquiring services, has announced a strategic partnership with Optty, a payments API platform. The signing ceremony took place on Thursday, 18th September 2025, formalizing a shared commitment to elevate the region’s digital payments ecosystem through innovation, accessibility, and seamless integration.



Through this partnership, EazyPay has been appointed as a strategic Optty Partner, integrating the Optty Platform into its network to provide merchants with access to a unified payment orchestration system. The collaboration enables EazyPay’s merchants to process transactions through a single interface that supports nine major payment types, including Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), digital wallets, credit/debit cards, open banking, crypto, and more, consolidating payment acceptance into one seamless centralized platform.



The integration offers EazyPay’s extensive merchant base a transformative leap in financial management and payment flexibility. Merchants will gain access to Optty’s 135+ global payment partners across 140 countries and 120 currencies, simplifying their expansion and cross-border payment operations. This partnership empowers merchants to manage transactions, reporting, onboarding, and monitoring within a single, customizable environment, saving extensive development hours and operational costs while enabling merchants to deliver faster, more flexible, and efficient payment experiences.



For Optty, the alliance expands its reach within the MENA region through EazyPay’s robust infrastructure and established merchant ecosystem. By integrating Optty’s white-labeled, API-based platform with EazyPay’s advanced payment systems, the collaboration enhances transparency, efficiency, and control for merchants. It equips businesses with powerful tools for reporting, onboarding, and transaction monitoring, along with the flexibility to tailor payment processes and scale seamlessly across markets.



Nayef Tawfiq Al Alawi, Founder & CEO of EazyPay, stated, “Our partnership with Optty represents a major milestone in our ongoing journey to redefine how businesses and consumers experience digital payments. By integrating Optty’s advanced orchestration platform with EazyPay’s technology framework, we are empowering our merchants to access a wider array of global payment methods through a single, streamlined solution. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to driving innovation, efficiency, and financial inclusion within Bahrain’s evolving payment landscape and beyond.”



Richard Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Optty, commented: “We are excited to be embarking on this partnership with EazyPay as they have proven to be an agile and innovative player. We look forward to working with EazyPay to bring customer choice and continued innovation to market.”

Steven Ritchie, Chief Operating Officer of Optty, added: “Our collaboration with EazyPay marks a significant step forward in making global payment access truly unified and inclusive. Optty’s mission has always been to simplify complexity — bridging payment ecosystems, geographies, and technologies through one intelligent orchestration layer. By partnering with EazyPay, we’re expanding that mission into one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking markets in the GCC. Together, we will empower merchants and financial institutions with unprecedented control, transparency, and scalability, while accelerating the adoption of next-generation payment experiences across Bahrain and beyond.”

The EazyPay–Optty partnership aims to strengthen regional financial connectivity, enhance integration across payment networks, and advance a more integrated payments ecosystem that empowers merchants and drives innovation in support of Bahrain’s vision for a cashless economy.