The Gulf Data Centre Association (GDCA), a trade organisation propelling the growth of the data centre industry across the GCC, today announced that Eaton, an intelligent power management company, has joined the association as a Platinum Sponsor.



With Eaton’s commitment to sustainable power management innovations and the GDCA's mission to foster industry growth throughout the GCC, this partnership is a strategic collaboration that brings together two organisations committed to developing the region's digital infrastructure and championing sustainability in the data centre sector.



“Eaton is proud to become a Platinum Sponsor of the Gulf Data Centre Association (GDCA), solidifying our dedication to advancing sustainable power management solutions in the GCC. This strategic partnership serves as a dynamic platform for us to not only contribute our expertise but also actively engage with industry leaders, learning and sharing best practices,” said Ammar Al Horani, Data Centre Practice Leader, Eaton Middle East. “As the region experiences exponential growth and an increasing demand for data centers, our collaboration with GDCA becomes instrumental in advancing technology, fostering innovation, and shaping the landscape of the data center industry in the GCC. We look forward to being an integral part of this journey, working together to meet the evolving needs of the digital era while championing sustainability and industry excellence.”



"We are delighted to welcome Eaton as a Platinum Sponsor to the GDCA," said Henry Sutton, Founder of GDCA. "Eaton's prominent reputation and forward-thinking approach in sustainable power management systems aligns seamlessly with our vision for industry progress in the region. As the GCC sees a huge push towards sustainability, Eaton’s fresh approach and expert insights will be invaluable to our members."



This announcement comes after Eaton was also a Gold Sponsor of the inaugural Touchdown Middle East 2023 on the 21st-22nd November in Bahrain, the first GCC region-wide data centres industry conference, created in partnership with the GDCA and Kickstart Europe. Ammar Al Horani delivered a keynote at the conference, highlighting how data centre owners and operators can maximise the use of their necessary assets, enable renewable energy, and generate additional revenue of their investment.



About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.



Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com & follow us on LinkedIn.



About the Gulf Data Centre Association (GDCA)

The GDCA is a trade organisation designed to promote the data centre sector for associated businesses operating in countries comprising the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the Middle East. The GDCA provides a platform for those involved in operating, servicing, or investing in data centres across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to promote growth within the industry and to develop Middle Eastern digital infrastructure. Through a regular cadence of events across the region, including the annual Touchdown Middle East conference, and a series of market intelligence reports for every GDCA data centre market, the GDCA enables members from the public and private sector to share knowledge, best practice, and market intelligence.



The GDCA is supported by its knowledge partner, leading data centre specialist consultancy, TechRE Consulting, and by its sponsors from across the region.



For more information please visit https://gulfdca.com/, follow us on LinkedIn or contact pr@gulfdca.com