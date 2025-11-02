Easy H Trade has announced the launch of Egypt’s first outsourced export management service, a pioneering model that enables companies to manage their export operations externally—without the need for an in-house team or dedicated export department.

A New Model for Export Growth

Company Chairman Mohamed Habib said the new service aims to provide fully integrated export solutions for businesses seeking global expansion without the high costs of setting up traditional export departments.

“This is not a brokerage or intermediary service,” Habib explained. “We operate as a complete export management system — handling everything from market research and client coordination to production, quality assurance, shipping, and ensuring that the product reaches the end customer abroad.”

Supporting SMEs and Expanding Markets

Habib emphasized that the model primarily targets small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that lack the expertise or resources to establish internal export functions.

Through Easy H Trade, these companies can access new markets at a lower cost while relying on a professional external export management team.

The company also offers value to large corporations with existing export departments by enhancing their operational efficiency or supporting their expansion into new markets—without hiring additional staff or setting up overseas branches.

Integrated Export Ecosystem

Easy H Trade operates through a structured mechanism that sets up and manages the export department on behalf of its client companies. The system covers every stage of the export process — from identifying opportunities and contacting buyers, to overseeing production, quality control, and logistics.

Its services also include contract management, payment collection, and coordination of shipping and transport, ensuring products reach international clients on time and with guaranteed quality standards.

Habib added that Easy H Trade functions as an external export arm for Egyptian manufacturers, allowing them to focus on production and product development while the company manages the commercial and operational side of exports.

Sector-Focused Expertise

The company’s export management team specializes in strategic industries such as food manufacturing, textiles, ready-made garments, packaging, and chemicals, with plans to expand into additional sectors in the coming months.

Easy H Trade is also developing plans for international trade fair participation in collaboration with client companies, identifying high-potential export markets for each sector.

Rapid Market Entry and Regional Expansion

Having entered the Egyptian market in May 2025, Easy H Trade has already built a strong network of partnerships with local industrial companies, paving the way for its first wave of export contracts in Q1 2026.

The company also plans to expand regionally by opening representative offices in key Arab and African markets to facilitate direct export operations and provide closer client support.

Boosting Egypt’s Export Ambitions

This initiative aligns with Egypt’s national efforts to increase non-oil exports and support SMEs in becoming integral players in the country’s export ecosystem.

Such private-sector innovations are expected to strengthen the competitiveness of Egyptian products in regional and global markets, in line with the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s goal of boosting annual exports to $100 billion.

A Transformational Business Model

The Easy H Trade model represents a new phase in Egypt’s export landscape, introducing the concept of “Outsourced Export Management”—a growing global trend in Europe and Asia that allows companies to cut operational costs while improving efficiency.

As Egypt’s first company to adopt this model, Easy H Trade is setting a precedent for structural transformation in export management, addressing one of the key challenges facing local manufacturers: accessing and sustaining a presence in foreign markets.