Eastern Developments and Memory Production Join Forces to Present an Inspiring Investment Story Through Art



As part of its support for culture and art to deliver meaningful messages to society, Eastern Developments organized a grand Suhoor at the Four Seasons Hotel at Nile Plaza in Cairo. The event was attended by numerous celebrities, public figures, and media personalities. The event announced the launch of an innovative marketing campaign in collaboration with Memory Production. The film, "One Way," explores the challenges faced by individuals who strive for success and how to overcome them to achieve their goals.



For his part, Mohamed Talaat, Chairman of Eastern Developments, emphasized that the company is proud of its first foray into artistic production with the release of the film "In One Way," which reflects the struggles of a real estate developer, the magnitude of the challenges he faces, and how to overcome them. The film addresses the theme of perseverance and the challenges faced by anyone seeking to prove themselves. He noted that the film tells the true story of characters who faced significant challenges before achieving success.



He added that Eastern Developments is proud to present this film in collaboration with Memory Production, one of the leading companies in this field, which played a major role in the film's distinguished production, which has satisfied everyone. The film also reflects the magnitude of the challenges facing the real estate development industry and the pressures that can hinder individuals from achieving success.



He pointed out that Eastern Developments has focused its investments in Sheikh Zayed, one of the most promising areas in the real estate development sector, where the company pays attention to the smallest details to ensure it delivers a superior level of service to its clients. Among its most prominent projects is "Genova West," a true success story. He explained that the project is in its final stages, and the company will soon begin delivering units to customers, despite the challenges it has faced in light of global economic changes.



He explained that the company has currently begun the process of connecting the project's utilities and infrastructure, allowing customers to benefit from their units immediately upon completion of the delivery process and the project's commencement of operations. The project spans an area of 20 acres and includes 32 buildings with ground floor and five floors, making it an integrated residential community.



For his part, Ahmed Fouda, Head of the Commercial Sector at Eastern Developments, pointed out that this promotional campaign represents more than just promoting a work of art. It is an opportunity to highlight the magnitude of the challenges associated with a large industry like real estate development, as it represents a meeting point between artistic creativity and the economic ambitions of Eastern Developments.

He emphasized that the promotional campaign aims not only to introduce the public to the company's projects, but also to highlight how the collaboration between art and the economy can provide innovative and impactful solutions and reveal the details of a large industry like real estate development.



He thanked actor Hosni Sheta, star of "In One Way," for successfully conveying the film's core message and highlighting the psychological aspect and struggles faced by ambitious individuals seeking success. He praised his talent, which he characterized by meticulously studying his roles, enabling him to deliver an exceptional performance.



He also thanked the company's clients, considering them partners in success, as well as the company's employees who contribute to achieving its ambitious goals and plans. He said, "We thank everyone who has put in the effort in this artistic work, and we express our gratitude to our clients who have been a true reason for our success. Thank you to all the employees at Eastern Company."



For his part, actor Hosni Sheta expressed his great happiness with Eastern Development's support for a purposeful artistic work, emphasizing his appreciation for the company's support for this distinguished drama.



He added, "When I first read the script, I really liked it, but I was apprehensive about the execution. I was worried that the final look wouldn't be as powerful as I had envisioned, but once filming began, I was certain that everything was going perfectly."



He pointed out that the film features an elite group of artists and specialists who brought a professional touch to every detail, contributing to the distinctive look that audiences saw.