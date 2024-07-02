Dubai: EaseMyTrip.ae, a leading online travel tech platform, has rolled out special summer holiday offers, providing travelers with substantial discounts on flights, hotels, and holiday packages. With the summer season approaching, EaseMyTrip aims to make travel more affordable and enjoyable for everyone.

For the summer season, EaseMyTrip.ae is offering:

Up to AED 500 off on one-way and round-trip flights.

10% discount (up to AED 100) on hotel bookings using the hashtag EMTSUMMER.

Exclusive holiday packages to popular destinations such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Singapore, starting at just AED 999*.

Elaborating on the summer holiday travels, Mr. Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, shared his thoughts on the launch of the summer offers, stating, ""Summer holidays are the peak season for travel planning in the UAE, leading to a tremendous increase in flight and hotel bookings. This is the time travelers are busy exploring the best offers to experience travel at its best. We have rolled out these special summer holiday offers on flights, hotels, and holiday packages to ensure UAE travelers can enjoy memorable moments. We have already started observing significant searches for affordable luxury experiences, family vacations, and hotel apartments on our platform, with a 45% surge in advance bookings compared to the previous summer. A majority of people are looking for staycations within the UAE and short getaways across the country as they gain popularity.”

EaseMyTrip has grown into a trusted travel partner for global travelers, offering comprehensive services such as flight bookings, hotel reservations, and customized holiday packages tailored to diverse travel needs. EaseMyTrip aims to make travel both affordable and enjoyable, helping travelers create cherished memories while discovering new places and reconnecting with loved ones.

For more details on these exclusive summer packages, please visit EaseMyTrip.ae or the link: https://www.easemytrip.ae/offers/summer-sale-ae.html Don't miss out on these fantastic offers and start planning your perfect summer getaway today!

About EaseMyTrip UAE

Started in 2019, EaseMyTrip.ae, operating under EaseMyTrip Middle East DMCC, has emerged as a robust player in the UAE's travel industry, dedicated to enhancing the customer travel experience. With its user-friendly interface and unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations, EaseMyTrip.ae offers a stress-free journey from start to finish. The platform is known for providing enticing deals, vouchers, and round-the-clock customer support, ensuring customer satisfaction. Boasting a remarkable growth of 73% in FY24 over FY23, EaseMyTrip.ae stands out as one of the fastest-growing internet companies in the region. EaseMyTrip UAE provides comprehensive 'End to End' travel solutions, encompassing air tickets, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, and ancillary value-added services. Notably, the platform offers users the convenience of zero-convenience fees during bookings. With access to a vast network of over 400 international and domestic airlines and more than 2 million hotels, EaseMyTrip.ae ensures a wide array of options for travelers. For more information, check out: https://www.easemytrip.ae/

