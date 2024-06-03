Manama, Bahrain – Eagle Hills Diyar, one of Bahrain’s most prolific urban developers, has secured a BD 130 million dual currency real estate financing facility, to further its ambitious goals for the development of Marassi Al Bahrain. Dr. Maher Al Shaer represented Eagle Hills Diyar at the ceremony, alongside Mr. Tarek El Nahas, Group Head of International Banking Group of Mashreq Bank and Mr. Yousif Al Hammadi, Acting CEO Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain.

Mashreq played a vital role in structuring this real estate deal, acting as the sole Coordinator, Book runner (IMLAB), Investment Manager, Security Agent, and Account Bank. Mashreq Bank along with Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain mandated as Lead Arrangers, fully underwrote the entire facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar commented, “Securing this financing with the support of Mashreq Bank and KFH-Bahrain is a major milestone for Eagle Hills Diyar. This strategic arrangement will provide us with the resources to accelerate the development of Marassi Al Bahrain. It will also allow us to confidently push forward with the creation of new residential offerings, leisure facilities, and experiences that will further elevate Marassi Al Bahrain’s position as a leading luxury lifestyle destination.”

Mr. Yousif Alhammadi, Acting CEO of KFH-Bahrain, stated, “At Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain, we are honoured to support Eagle Hills Diyar in the continued development of Marassi Al Bahrain. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to fostering significant, high-impact projects that drive economic growth and enhance the quality of life in Bahrain. The Marassi Al Bahrain project exemplifies innovation and excellence, and we are excited to be part of its journey towards becoming a leading example of luxury living in the region.”

Mr. Tarek EL Nahas, Group Head of International Banking at Mashreq said, “We are proud to have partnered with Eagle Hills Diyar on this financing arrangement which will further support the company in developing a thriving and vibrant community in Diyar al Muharraq. We are hopeful that this is only the beginning of a much broader relationship with the group in the country and internationally. The Marassi Al Bahrain development is a visionary project and we are confident that it will continue to be a major driver of economic growth and diversification in Bahrain.”

Earlier this year, Eagle Hills Diyar held the official opening of the Marassi Galleria Mall, inaugurated by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. The Mall offers an unparalleled beachfront shopping experience and sets a new standard for the retail sector not only in the Kingdom, but across the region.

Eagle Hills Diyar has successfully delivered a number of residential projects in Marassi Al Bahrain with several additional projects currently under construction. These projects have set a new standard for luxury seaside living, making Marassi Al Bahrain a highly sought-after destination for both Bahrainis and expatriates.

-Ends-

About Eagle Hills

Eagle Hills is an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company focused on the development of new city hubs in high-growth international markets. With a focus on developing large-scale real estate projects, Eagle Hills designs and builds mixed-use facilities. These communities draw on the latest technologies to build smart and sustainable projects that add significant value to the local economy. The company is currently developing projects in Bahrain, Croatia, Ethiopia, Jordan, Morocco, Oman, Serbia and UAE.

www.eaglehills.com

About Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain

Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain provides Islamic commercial and investment banking services. Established in 2002 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuwait Finance House-Kuwait; which was established on 1977; Recently Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain was fully acquired by Al Salam Bank Bahrain. KFH-Bahrain specialises in developing and bringing to market the highest quality Islamic compliant banking and investment products, all of which are delivered by a staff of experienced and dedicated professionals with a deep understanding of the market and the clients we serve.

https://www.kfh.bh/

About Mashreq

Mashreq is more than half a century old bank, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, start-up, and innovator. Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers, all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them reach fulfillment, achieve financial goals, and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centers of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services wherever opportunity takes its customers.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at Mashreq.com/RiseEveryDay