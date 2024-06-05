UAE, Abu Dhabi - Eagle Hills, Abu Dhabi, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of land for its latest project in Baghdad, the "Baghdad Golf Course and Spa." This prestigious development, valued at USD 1.5 billion, will feature a world-class golf course, high-end residential neighbourhoods, a five-star hotel, and an exclusive resort club.

The announcement was made following a meeting between His Excellency the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mr. Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, Abu Dhabi.

Alabbar stated,"Baghdad is a city with a rich history and vibrant culture. Our aim with the Baghdad Golf Course and Spa is to honour this heritage while also providing a modern, luxurious experience for its residents and visitors. This project praises Baghdad's enduring spirit and celebrates its bright future."

The Baghdad Golf Course and Spa is set to become a prominent feature in the city's landscape, effortlessly combining contemporary luxury with the area's deep-rooted cultural legacy. The development aims to create a unique lifestyle experience for both residents and visitors, offering a perfect blend of leisure, relaxation, and high-quality living.

Eagle Hills, Abu Dhabi’s commitment to excellence and innovation is evident in all aspects of this project. The golf course will be designed to international standards, catering to both amateur and professional players. The residential neighbourhoods will have meticulously designed homes, creating a tranquil and luxurious living environment. The hotel and resort club will provide top-tier amenities such as fine dining, spa services, and recreational facilities, ensuring a comprehensive and unforgettable experience for all.

Baghdad Golf Course and Spa realises Eagle Hills, Abu Dhabi’s modern vision by providing spaces that inspire and improve the quality of life in the community, enhancing Baghdad's status as a vibrant and dynamic city.

About Eagle Hills, Abu Dhabi

Eagle Hills, Abu Dhabi is an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company focused on the development of new city hubs in high-growth international markets. With a focus on developing large-scale real estate projects, Eagle Hills, Abu Dhabi designs and builds mixed- use facilities. These communities draw on the latest technologies to build smart and sustainable projects that add significant value to the local economy. The company is currently developing projects in Bahrain, Croatia, Ethiopia, Jordan, Morocco, Oman, Serbia and UAE.

www.eaglehills.com