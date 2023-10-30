Dubai, UAE: - E-Ramadan Content Market (ERCM) held its annual two-day virtual platform with participants from across the globe, successfully facilitating more than 220 meetings between E-Sellers and E-Buyers, showcasing a wealth of exclusive content for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan. ERCM witnessed a record-breaking turnout, highlighting its status as a premier platform for Ramadan content exchange.

With producers, distributors and service providers joining from MENA, Turkiye, Europe, and the Indian Sub-Continent, ERCM proved its ability for international reach and influence in the global content industry. Buyers managed to meet key industry players like S Productions, Studio 100 Media, Abacus Media Rights, Antin TV, Toonz Animation, Blue Media, Afamia Production, Mako Kids, Rabee Alhajabed Art Production & Distribution and many more.

Shoaib Ahmed, CMO, Ingenuity Productions (Pakistan), commented: “Returning for the second year in a row, the credit goes to the remarkable networking platform. A round of applause to their dedicated team for uniting an expansive international community of buyers and sellers on a single platform. E-Ramadan Content Market's seamless online portal and effective technical support have simplified the process, facilitating connections with the right individuals and organizations. We look forward to continued success!"

Wafaa Yassine, Owner and CEO of Ovision (Lebanon), stated: "The entire experience has been incredibly smooth and successful. I deeply appreciate your invaluable assistance.”

ERCM 2023 witnessed E-Buyers from over 15 countries engage in the event, including RTV Indonesia, Bahrain TV, BeIN, Shahid, Viu, Menassati, and DM Don Square Entertainment.

Refat Alsahab, Acquisition Manager, IEN TV (Saudi Arabia), stated: "Many thanks for your outstanding efforts in this year's ERCM. The event was truly exceptional, boasting impeccable organization and perfect timing. The participants actively engaged and contributed to its success."

Ihab El-Eraky, Scheduling Manager, Al Rai Media Group (Kuwait), remarked: “ERCM is a great opportunity for people in the media business to meet online without the hassle of leaving the office and getting to know more promising formats and titles for the purpose of licensing or production.”

Sama Moshgi, Head of Sales and Account Management, Dream Farm Studios (UK), commented: "Our experience with Ramadan Content Market was nothing short of outstanding. What stood out to us the most were the valuable connections we were able to foster, which we believe will be pivotal for our future endeavours. A special mention goes to the account managers and coordinators whose responsiveness and efficient follow-ups made the entire process seamless. The platform was user-friendly and intuitive, ensuring a smooth experience from start to finish. We look forward to participating again and recommend this platform to anyone looking to expand their network in the content industry.”

ERCM 2023 achieved its mission of connecting content creators and distributors with platforms seeking top-notch Ramadan content. The event's success reflects its pivotal role in shaping the content landscape during this significant time of the year.

About E-Ramadan Content Market (ERCM)

E-Ramadan Content Market is a leading online event dedicated to Ramadan content for distributors and platforms. It connects E-Sellers and E-Buyers, facilitating the exchange of exclusive content for the holy month of Ramadan.

