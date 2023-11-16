Abu Dhabi: e& today announced that its Investor Relations (IR) team won first place for ‘Best IR Reporting Digital Category Large-Cap Middle East’ at the 2023 Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Awards.

This prestigious accolade recognises e&'s outstanding dedication to enhancing transparency, accessibility, and innovation in its investor communication. It is a testament to e&'s commitment to excellence in investor relations reporting.

Karim Bennis, Group Chief Financial Officer at e&, said: “e& is honoured to receive this award and looks forward to continuing its journey of innovation and excellence in investor communication. This recognition validates e&’s ongoing efforts to redefine investor communication in line with its new operating model. With a focus on increased transparency and stakeholder engagement, e& has restructured its annual report to address key stakeholders’ requirements on strategy, operating model, and developments by business vertical.”

The digital version of e&’s 2022 Annual Report showcased specific aspects that set e& apart from its peers. The report communicated a clear and compelling theme with key messages that resonated with various stakeholders and featured an innovative design.

The annual report contained rich and informative content, highlighting the company's key achievements. Its accessibility and user-friendly navigation made it easy for stakeholders to find the information they needed and incorporated interactive functionality that engaged the target audience and enhanced their experience. The inclusion of video content enriched the report and provided a dynamic element to the communication.

Bennis added: “Looking ahead, e& plans to leverage this award to further enhance its investor relations strategy. As e& aims to cater to the developing needs of its stakeholders, we strive to continuously improve our operational and financial reporting.”

-Ends-

About e&

e& is one of the leading technology groups in the world. Boasting impressive financial figures for 2022, with consolidated net revenue reaching a staggering AED 52.4 billion and consolidated net profit surging to AED 10 billion, the Group's impeccable credit ratings reflect its strong balance sheet and track record of sustained success.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 47 years ago, the Group has a rich legacy as the pioneer in telecommunications in the UAE. Today, its footprint spans 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, making it a leading player in the industry.

Innovation is ingrained in e&'s DNA to create an unbreakable bond between communities using cutting-edge digital solutions, smart connectivity and advanced technologies.

The Group has designed five strong business pillars that address various customer segments: etisalat by e&, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital. Through these pillars, we strive to revolutionise the way people communicate, work and live by providing unparalleled services and exceptional experiences.

At e&, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and delivering measurable results that make a difference in people's lives.

To learn more about e&, please visit: https://eand.com/