Leveraging e& UAE’s ultra-fast 5G network, the drones will provide real-time threat detection, prevention and response

Dubai: e& UAE, the telecommunications arm of e&, announced a strategic partnership with the UAE’s Cyber Security Council (CSC), introducing the UAE Drones at GITEX Global 2024. The groundbreaking initiative is poised to revolutionise the country’s Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) landscape.

By harnessing e& UAE’s ultra-fast, low-latency 5G connectivity, these state-of-the-art drones will provide real-time threat detection, prevention, and response capabilities, significantly strengthening UAE’s CSC systems.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council, said: “Our collaboration with e& UAE is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance cybersecurity in advanced technology areas, specifically drone traffic management. The UAE Drones platform represents a significant step in harnessing the capabilities of the 5G network to manage risks and immediate response, which enhances the security and resilience of the UAE’s cyberspace and contributes to its global leadership in the field of digital technologies and cybersecurity.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of e& UAE, said: “Our partnership with the Cyber Security Council signifies a major advancement in the country’s UTM capabilities, exemplified by the launch of the UAE Drones. By integrating cutting-edge technology and 5G connectivity, we are paving the way for a more secure and resilient digital environment. This collaboration also showcases e& UAE’s capacities beyond connectivity as a comprehensive digital solutions provider. We are dedicated to harnessing the opportunities presented by digital transformation, ensuring a seamless shift into the digital era, and aligning with UAE's goal of becoming a global hub for technology-led solutions.”

The initiative, led by the CSC, aims to unify processes across multiple stakeholders, including operators and government agencies, into a single, cohesive platform. This end-to-end solution includes cloud services, platforms, and trackers, ensuring full compliance with regulatory and security requirements and setting a new benchmark for managing government services worldwide. This project is a global pioneer in its aim to consolidate the complex interactions between various government departments, operators, and other stakeholders onto a single, unified platform. This collaborative effort is not only enhancing operational efficiency but is also establishing a new standard for integrated government service delivery worldwide.

To ensure robust compliance with regulatory and security standards, e& UAE will assist in validating these solutions against established guidelines, facilitating a streamlined execution of all operations in accordance with the necessary legal and safety requirements.

The unveiling of the UAE Drones at GITEX Global 2024 marks a pivotal moment in advancing the nation’s digital capabilities. e& UAE and its partners are committed to enhancing the nation's cybersecurity framework, paving the way for a safer, more efficient digital landscape.

