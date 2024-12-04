Abu Dhabi: e& UAE today announced the launch of its Kids SIM Card and Parental Control Service, designed to safeguard children's online activities.

This was announced at the ongoing WeProtect Global Summit 2024 on combating online child exploitation, hosted by the Ministry of Interior on December 4–5 in Abu Dhabi.

The Kids SIM Card designed to keep children connected, ensures their safety while promoting learning. It is available in two flexible plans tailored to meet their diverse digital needs. It includes local minutes, 24/7 data access, free data to access educational content, and features that allow parents to specify which numbers their children can call. The Kids SIM Card can be obtained across e& UAE channels and activated seamlessly through the e& UAE app.

Additionally, e& UAE launched the Parental Control Service, a comprehensive solution designed to safeguard children’s online activities while providing parents with an easy-to-use interface to manage internet usage both at home and on the go. This service offers a range of essential features to ensure a secure and balanced digital experience for children. It includes content filtering to restrict access to inappropriate websites and apps, screen time management for setting daily device usage limits, and social media monitoring to track children’s activities on popular platforms.

Parents can access detailed online activity reports to review browsing history and app usage, while cybersecurity measures protect devices from malware, ensuring a safer digital environment for the young users.

Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said: “The launch of the Kids SIM Card and Parental Control Service is crucial at a time when it is vital for parents to have the right tools to ensure safe browsing in the digital era, especially with children’s increasing exposure to online activities. Through this we aim to enhance children’s online experiences with technology by offering an effective solution for parents to manage their internet usage, protect them from online risks, and ensure their wellbeing with an easy-to-use interface and a wide array of features designed for children’s safety.”

The Parental Control Service is provided for free with the Kids SIM Card, supporting a secure digital experience for children. While customers can subscribe to the Parental Control Service separately for AED 30 per month, with a one-month free trial available to explore the service benefits.

The Kids SIM Card is available in two flexible monthly plans priced at AED 49 and AED 99, including free Parental Control Service, via the e& UAE app.

