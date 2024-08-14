Abu Dhabi: e& UAE has launched a Fibre-To-The-Room (FTTR) high-speed internet solution that supercharges the performance of in-home Wi-Fi networks.

The new service solves the challenges of inconsistent Wi-Fi coverage and speed in large residential spaces, including apartments and villas, serving a variety of customer needs. Additionally, Fibre to the Room (FTTR) is an ideal solution for smart homes, gamers, and other tech-dependent users who require high-speed internet connections with the lowest possible latency to ensure peak performance.

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said: “Fibre to the Room (FTTR) is a significant leap forward in fast Wi-Fi for homes, and we're excited to bring it to UAE residents. By bringing fibre optic connectivity directly to every room, we’re ensuring every home is a hub for work, entertainment, and limitless possibilities.”

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer, e& UAE, said: “High-speed connectivity is the cornerstone of our vision to create a digitally empowered future for all. The new Fibre-To-The-Room solution is a transformative step towards realising this vision, empowering our customers to unlock the full potential of next-generation performance and capabilities at home.”

This innovative service tackles the challenge of Wi-Fi coverage in large spaces. Unlike traditional Wi-Fi solutions that can struggle with distance and interference, Fibre to the Room (FTTR) delivers fibre optic connectivity directly to each room. This bypasses the limitations of Ethernet cables and ensures robust, high-speed internet access throughout the entire home, guaranteeing a seamless and uninterrupted connection in every room.

e& UAE’s Fibre-To-The-Room service is available for a monthly rental fee of AED 129 (excluding 5% VAT) on a 24-month contract. For users with very large homes, multiple Fibre-To-The-Room units can be ordered to serve the same premises seamlessly.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.