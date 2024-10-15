Dubai: e& UAE today announced the launch of its groundbreaking team of human-digital advisors at GITEX, each with a unique personality representing different nationalities living in the UAE. This marks a significant milestone in the region's telecommunications industry. This innovative customer service initiative positions e& as the first UAE-based telco to introduce personal digital human advisors, providing a new level of personalised and efficient support to its customers.

Delivered via hologram boxes, the advisors are designed to cater to the diverse cultural nuances of customers in the UAE, marking a significant leap forward in customer service. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI and digital representation, e& UAE aims to redefine the customer service experience and set a new standard for the industry by offering a tailored and culturally sensitive experience.

Chris Lipman, Chief Customer Experience Officer, e& UAE, said: “By leveraging AI, our human-digital advisors deliver exceptional customer service in select regional languages, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and innovation. Our goal is to seamlessly integrate human and digital interactions, creating a personalised experience that feels natural and supportive. This not only showcases our commitment to innovation and providing the best customer experience but also demonstrates our deep-rooted customer-centric culture.”

The human-digital advisor team offers a range of benefits, including personalised service tailored to individual customer preferences and needs, multilingual support for customers to interact in their preferred language, assistance on demand, and efficient problem-solving capabilities powered by advanced AI to quickly and accurately resolve customer issues.

This groundbreaking technology offers a hyper-realistic digital representation of a real human, capable of simulating emotions and gestures for a truly human-like interaction. Powered by advanced GPT technology, the digital advisors can engage in conversational and relatable interactions, providing a consistent and superior customer experience. e& UAE’s human-digital advisors are flexible and consistently deliver a high level of service, unaffected by factors like mood or fatigue. Moreover, they possess the ability to recall and contextualise past interactions, ensuring a personalised and efficient experience every time.

Following the successful launch of EASE, e& UAE's innovative autonomous telecom stores, its human-digital advisors are transforming the customer experience, creating a seamless omnichannel experience that is capable of efficiently handling inquiries and resolving issues.

