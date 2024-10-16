Dubai, UAE – e& UAE and Public Safety and Security (PSS), Airbus’ business unit dedicated to critical communications, announce a landmark partnership to deliver state-of-the-art communication solutions to the enterprise market.

The formal MoU was signed during a ceremony at GITEX Global 2024 on e& booth, in the presence of Abubaker Mohamed Almarzooqi , Vice President, Government Sales-Security, Critical Infrastructure & Public Safety, e& UAE , and Thibaut Faivre, Head of Sales and Program Delivery for the Middle East, Africa, and India, PSS, that marked the beginning of this strategic collaboration, highlighting its importance to the industry.

By introducing mission critical Push-to-talk and push-to-video (MC-PTX) services its portfolio, e& UAE aims to spearhead the digital transformation of the enterprise landscape, equipping users with reliable audio & video critical communication, cutting-edge features and capabilities essential for thriving in today’s dynamic business environment.

Thibaut Faivre expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: “We are thrilled to partner with e& UAE to deliver MC-PTX platform, Agnet to their enterprise customers across UAE. This partnership not only drives the adoption of advanced communication and collaboration solutions but also bolsters digital transformation efforts across diverse sectors, fostering increased efficiency and innovation.”

Abubaker Mohamed Almarzooqi, Vice President/Government Sales-Security, Critical Infrastructure & Public Safety added: “This collaboration with Airbus confirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions that empower our enterprise clients. By harnessing the capabilities of a multi-tenant, critical communication solution, we are poised to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation, further solidifying our leadership position in the enterprise market. This partnership not only reflects our dedication to innovation but also our focus on delivering tangible benefits to our customers, enabling them to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape.”

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.

About Public Safety and Security

Public Safety and Security, an Airbus programme unit, offers seamless, secure and cyber-resilient mission- and business-critical communication and collaboration tools for public safety and private organisations, as well as for users in the fields of transportation, utility and industry, healthcare, or event security. Public Safety and Security’s advanced solutions, which combine TETRA, Tetrapol, and broadband technologies, enhance situational awareness, improve user experience and safety, and optimise operational efficiency.

Public Safety and Security’s dense portfolio is field-proven and tailored to the needs of its customers. It includes infrastructures, networks, devices, accessories, applications, software and services, based on the latest technologies.

Public Safety and Security is strongly involved in multinational R&D projects and sets the standards for future technologies based on 4G and 5G. As a leading sovereign provider for European countries and a key international player, Public Safety and Security has customers in over 80 countries and employs around 1,200 people in 20 countries.

Press contacts

Micheline Kassis

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

micheline@beyondgcc.com

Laurence Duhamel

Public Safety and Security

laurence.duhamel@airbus.com

e& Media Office