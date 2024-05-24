Abu Dhabi – e& received the prestigious ‘Leading Practices in Internal Audit’ Award from the UAE Internal Auditors Association (UAE IAA) at THE Audit Summit celebrating excellence in implementing advanced practices and standards across the audit lifecycle, resulting in significant efficiencies and improved business outcomes for organisations embracing agile practices.

The global technology and investment group secured top honours in two categories: Governance, Risk, and Controls and IT

Mohamed Dukandar, Group Chief Risk and Audit Officer, e&, said: “As a leading tech group, innovation is ingrained in our DNA. These awards affirm our commitment to good governance and comprehensive assurance and highlight the vital role our Internal Audit team plays in going beyond global best practises. Being recognised by the UAE IAA places us among the top performers in the field, and our stakeholders can take pride in knowing that our internal audit processes directly contribute to the organisation's success. Our goal is for e& is to exceed industry standards and set the standard for internal auditing practises, regionally and globally.”

The Governance, Risk and Controls award highlights e&’s commitment to innovation and pursuit of excellence through its digital transformation journey. By embracing cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and automation, e& has elevated the stakeholder experience and strengthened governance, risk, and control processes.

The IT award recognises e&’s ‘AI Assurance Model’, featuring key AI risk domains, controls, and assurance evaluation methodologies. This internally developed model reflects e&’s commitment to robust AI governance, innovation, and industry best practices, facilitating more efficient audits that deliver more value while managing risks and mitigating fraud.

About e&

e& is one of the leading technology groups in the world. Boasting impressive financial figures for 2023, with consolidated net revenue reaching a staggering AED 53.8 billion and consolidated net profit surging to AED 10.3 billion, the group's impeccable credit ratings reflect its strong balance sheet and track record of sustained success.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, the group has a rich legacy as the pioneer in telecommunications in the UAE. Today, its footprint spans 32 countries, including STARZPLAY and Careem Everything app across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, making it a leading player in the industry.

Innovation is ingrained in e&'s DNA to create an unbreakable bond between communities using cutting-edge digital solutions, smart connectivity and advanced technologies.

The group has designed five strong business pillars that address various customer segments: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital. Through these pillars, we strive to revolutionise the way people communicate, work and live by providing unparalleled services and exceptional experiences.

At e&, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and delivering measurable results that make a difference in people's lives.

