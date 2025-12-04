Dubai: e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, has announced a successful deployment of 5G-Advanced (5.5G) connectivity at the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, delivering exceptional download and upload speeds specifically to the highest observation deck in the world and into the tower’s high-speed lifts.

The upgrade sets a new benchmark for network performance at one of the world’s most challenging indoor environments, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in next-generation connectivity and smart infrastructure.

As part of the project, e& UAE collaborated with PROSE Technologies, a global wireless solutions venture, to deploy an advanced lift-coverage system engineered for rapid vertical mobility, harsh radio conditions, and limited installation space. The solution enables continuous connectivity during vertical movement, supports real-time performance monitoring, and provides proactive alarm management for long-term reliability.

Abdul Rahman Al Humaidan, Senior Vice President of Access Network Development, e& UAE, said: “e& UAE is committed to technology leadership and setting global benchmarks. This milestone demonstrates our dedication to innovation and technology excellence. In partnership with PROSE, we have achieved seamless 5.5G connectivity in the Burj Khalifa lifts, establishing a new standard for network performance and reliability in one of the most demanding indoor environment.”

Aili Liu, PROSE - Global CEO, said: “Being involved in the 5.5G transformation of the world’s tallest building is not only a tremendous honour but also a clear demonstration of the strength and reliability of our solutions. We appreciate the trust of e& UAE and the dedication of the teams who brought this complex rollout to life.”

