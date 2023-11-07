Abu Dhabi: e& announced the launch of "I Speak Code&" Bootcamp, a distinctive eight-week coding programme, underscoring its dedication to elevating computer science education in the UAE.

The bootcamp is the nation’s inaugural programme in collaboration with Code.org, an organisation focused on expanding computer science education in schools and facilitated with the support of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Academy, which provided state-of-the-art facilities for the initiative.

The “I Speak Code&” Bootcamp teaches children aged 5 to 12 the basics of coding using the Code.org curriculum. Held on Saturdays for four hours, each lesson builds on the previous, culminating in a student-led project showcase at the graduation ceremony on 18th November. Notably, older students, aged 11 and 12, will advance to the cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence curriculum.

The bootcamp is being conducted by selected computer science teachers from across the Emirates, who underwent intensive training from Code.org to enhance their skills and ensure they deliver the curriculum effectively to young learners.

Dena AlMansoori, e& Group Chief HR Officer said: “As the digital landscape continues to evolve, it's crucial we prepare and empower our youth to define, navigate, and shape it. Coding isn't just a skill; it's the language of tomorrow. Together with Code.org, we aim for every child in the UAE and region to be fluent in it.

“Learning how to code taps into multiple key skills such as problem solving, teamwork, critical thinking, creativity, resilience, and self-confidence. It is imperative to nurture these skills in our future leaders irrespective of the career path they choose.”

In line with the Ministry of Education’s vision, the bootcamp exemplifies the nation’s ambition to lead in the digital realm. e& is deeply committed to advancing STEM education in the UAE, emphasising that coding is vital for all children.

Following the notable success of this year’s pilot, "I Speak Code" Bootcamp being held for the children of e& employees, plans are underway for its broader roll-out next year. The programme is targeting to expand locations, increase student participants, and train more teachers in the coming years.

As the anchor partner for Code.org in the region, e& will be actively involved with similar initiatives, beginning with the Hour of Code campaign. The ambitious initiative, supported by the Office of AI and the Ministry of Education, aims to encourage all children in the UAE to take their first step into the world of coding.