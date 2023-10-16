Abu Dhabi:– e& today announced the launch of ‘EASE’ (Etisalat by e& Autonomous Store Experience), the world’s first autonomous telecom store powered by AI utilising ground-breaking technologies to empower customers to seamlessly purchase etisalat by e& products and services.

The autonomous store will bring the future of retail to UAE with its combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, facial recognition, smart gates, robotics, smart-shelves and smart dispensing machines. The seamless customer journey enables customers to enter the store using facial recognition or the etisalat by e& app; they can then explore and purchase a wide variety of products and services (mobile and fixed products, accessories, handsets, device trade-in) and just walk out of the store with a simple self-check out. Shoppers enjoy a quicker and more convenient shopping journey with zero waiting time; this heightened level of convenience and speed contributes to an improved overall customer experience.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e& said: "The launch of ‘EASE’ is a major milestone in our transformation journey redefining the future of retail and customer experience. This innovative integration of technology revolutionises the way connectivity services and smart devices are bought showcasing our commitment to innovation and the intrinsic value of leveraging technological advancements. Our vision has always been to simplify the everyday for our customers, and this is a major step in this direction.”

etisalat by e&, in collaboration with technology giants, has integrated cutting-edge technology into its EASE store to create a seamless shopping experience, reaffirming e&'s dedication to digital innovation.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, etisalat by e& said: "Digital transformation is a cornerstone of our vision, empowering customers to harness the advantages of advanced technology, which has become an integral part of our work and daily lives. As industry leaders, we wholeheartedly embrace innovation to boost operational efficiency."

"Today's announcement reaffirms our steadfast commitment to enhancing the customer experience. The store is like a tech oasis operating in a highly integrated ecosystem of advanced technologies. With EASE Stores, we are bringing our vision of tomorrow to life, where technological advancements meet unparalleled experiences.”

Customised journeys have been designed depending on the customer’s purchase needs. The Pay & Pick (PAP) journey allows customers to explore etisalat by e& products, from mobile rate plans to the latest handsets. Smart dispensing machines swiftly deliver their purchases after selection. The Pick & Go (PAG) journey is specially designed for fast moving accessories displayed on smart shelves whereby customers can just pick up items of interest that automatically get added to their virtual shopping cart, pay using any of the multiple payment options, and walk out. In addition to the customer facing transactions, back-end processes have also been automated thereby streamlining operational activities and improving efficiency. All this translates in to a quicker and convenient shopping experience.

etisalat by e& is currently participating at GITEX Global from 16th to 20th October, with an array of technologies on the stand, all the action on the stand can also be viewed on the GITEX virtual channel https://eandatgitex.live

