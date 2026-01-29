Abu Dhabi, UAE: Global technology group e& is highlighting the dangers of excessive screen use to help families and young people, aged 8 to 19, turn screen time into healthier habits. Following its debut at GITEX 2025, the Addictech initiative will offer parents and young people practical tips and highlight e&’s parental control tools that make day-to-day choices easier. The aim is to make it simple for families to recognise the signs of unhealthy use and build balanced routines that protect both physical and mental health.

Addictech is a collection of conceptual devices that look like the future of mental and physical health technology but act as a wake-up call. It uses the familiar look and feel of tech launches to shine a light on the real impact of social media overuse and screen addiction on children and teenagers. At its core are three eye-catching, thought-provoking devices presented as if they were the latest gadgets. “SpineAlign” points to posture problems caused by long hours looking down at screens. “NeuroGrip” highlights the strain from constant swiping and tapping. “Dopamine Regulator” calls out the mood swings linked to endless scrolling. While the products are intentionally fictional, the dangers they represent are real. The message is clear: if unhealthy habits are addressed early and together, families will not need fixes like these.

Three social films exposing the hidden dangers of excessive screen use: tech hunch, weakened hands, and mental overstimulation can be found at https://www.etisalat.ae/addictech

Fares Hamad Fares, Vice President, Group Digital Marketing, Brand & Communications at e& said: “We hope that “Addictech” strikes a chord because it turns a serious topic into something people can relate to and talk about. We hope families can find useful guidance in minutes and start small changes that add up to better digital wellbeing, while staying connected. This is an ongoing effort to raise awareness, offer tools that genuinely help, and make sure tech-savvy young people have the support they need to navigate today’s screen-heavy world.”

e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, is also giving families practical tools to build safer digital habits. Its Parental Control Service lets parents set limits, filter content, and monitor online activity across devices. This provides a safer, more balanced digital environment for children while helping parents stay actively involved in their online world. TDRA guidance on child online safety emphasises that parents should use parental control applications, teach children to protect their privacy, and have open communication with them.The figures speak for themselves. Adolescents who spend more than four hours a day on non-school screen time face much higher risks to their wellbeing, according to CDC research. Those with heavier use were over twice as likely to report symptoms of anxiety and depression, and were also more prone to poor sleep, low physical activity and weaker social and emotional support, a reminder of how excessive screen use can affect both mental health and daily life. A 2025 BMC study of university students found that anyone using their phone for more than five hours a day was more likely to experience wrist pain and reduced grip strength, especially when scrolling one-handed.

Alongside “Addictech”, children can also take more ownership of their screen habits through other tools that are designed to help teens build healthier digital routines, and Psychology Today notes that they can proactively shape their screen time through shared decision-making, open conversations and mutual respect with parents.

The etisalat.ae/addictech page brings together clear, age-appropriate advice for young people and simple steps that families can put into practice. It also connects to e& parental control features that help set sensible limits, create phone-free zones and make mindful choices that fit each household.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.

